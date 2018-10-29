‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Tries To Identify EJ, Abigail Drops A Bombshell

Days of our Lives spoilers for the new week ahead reveal that Salem will be full of drama and a little Halloween mystery.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) be elated at the thought of getting her husband, EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott), back from the dead. Viewers watched as Sami tracked the man whom she believes to be EJ down in a warehouse laboratory being guarded by Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) and Xander Cook (Paul Telfer).

However, when Sami finally found him, a fire had broken out and his face had been burnt behind recognition. Sami rushed the man to the hospital and will now be banking on Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) to help her figure out whether or not the mystery patient is, in fact, her beloved husband, EJ.

Meanwhile, Abigail Deveraux DiMera is going to great lengths in order to keep herself from being committed to the mental hospital by Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). Abby knows that she is not suffering from her former mental illness issues, but no one seems to believe her, so she had to turn to the one person she knew would help keep her safe, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

Sadly, this means that Abigail was forced to do the unthinkable and marry Stefan in order to keep Chad and Jennifer from sending her away. This week, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Chad and Jen react to the shocking news, and try to convince Abigail that she is making a huge mistake.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, things will get so bad that Chad will take a page out of Abby’s book and ask for help from an unlikely ally, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Chad and Ben will team up to kidnap Abigail in hopes of keeping her safe, sane, and away from Stefan. However, things will take a dramatic turn when Abby goes into labor and Chad is forced to deliver the baby.

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will feel tremendous guilt over Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) death, and he’ll turn to his former fiance, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) for comfort. However, things won’t as planned when Eve finds out exactly what Brady was up to when he and Kristen left town together.

In the latest #DAYS, Sarah Horton returns home to Salem!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/jQtuFMansw — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 29, 2018

Days of our Lives fans will also see Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) open up to her mother, Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) about her new fiance, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder).

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.