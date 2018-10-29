KISS Announce ‘End Of The Road’ Tour Details And Dates

The band is gearing up to ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ for the last time!

On the America’s Got Talent Season 13 finale episode on September 19, legendary rock band KISS opened the show with an exciting performance of their popular song “Detroit Rock City.” The band also made the not-so-shocking announcement that they were going to hit the road one last time before calling it quits. Since then, diehard fans have been anxiously awaiting tour dates.

KISS — singer and bassist Gene Simmons, singer and guitarist Paul Stanley, drummer Eric Singer, and guitarist Tommy Thayer — finally revealed the details of their “End of the Road” world tour on Monday, October 29.

Billed as the band’s “final tour ever,” which KISS fans have heard several times before, the first leg of the jaunt is slated to kick off on January 31 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. The 45-year-old rock band will perform in various cities throughout the United States and Canada until April 13. KISS will then take a short break before touring Europe, beginning on May 27 and continuing through July 16.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas, and stadiums over those years,” said the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees in a statement.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in — unapologetic and unstoppable.”

According to Billboard, the “End of the Road” world tour will have the foursome performing until at least the year 2020.

“One thing for sure is that this is the last tour,” Stanley told the magazine. “The tour may go three years, but once we play your city, it is done. That is our big thank you.”

“The bar is very high, maybe the highest. We’re in competition only with ourselves,” added Simmons. “We don’t wish any ill will to anybody else, but we’re too busy being the most fabulous band on planet earth. Look at us. Just one look and you go, ‘Wow.’ ”

KISS promise that the upcoming tour will feature new stage theatrics, technology, and even brand-new costumes that the guys designed themselves.

While their outfits may be new, each member of the band will continue on as the same characters that they have been portraying for years: Simmons is the Demon, Stanley is the Starchild, Thayer is the Spaceman, and Singer is the Catman.

KISS

All tour dates can be found on KISS‘ official website. Presale tickets are available for members of the KISS Army — the band’s official fan club — and Citi cardmembers starting on Wednesday, October 31, at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 2, at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.

No strangers to money-making schemes, the band is offering several extravagant VIP experiences. Some of the packages include a meet and greet with the band in addition to other goodies. Those ticket packages go on sale on Tuesday, October 30, at 10 a.m.