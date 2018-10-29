Lesbian Couple Makes Medical History After They Carry The Same Baby Inside Their Bodies

The couple called the pregnancy a "priceless experience," and gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

According to the Daily Mail, Ashleigh and Bliss Coulter underwent the revolutionary fertility treatment, known as “Effortless Reciprocal IVF,” so that they could both be involved in giving birth to the baby. The couple has now become happy parents to a healthy baby boy — Stetson.

Bliss, 36, was the one to offer up her eggs — which were then fertilized with a donor sperm in the lab. The fertilized embryo was then placed inside Bliss, who acted as an incubator for the first five days with the help of a device that looks like a champagne cork.

Bliss, however, decided after five days of keeping the embryo inside of her that she didn’t want to be pregnant. Therefore, the embryo was removed from her uterus and placed in her partner’s body.

Ashleigh, 28, continued the successful pregnancy and gave birth to a perfectly healthy baby in June of this year. Stetson was born at 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

According to the Daily Mail report, Bliss and Ashleigh met six years ago, and tied the knot in 2015. The couple wished to have children one day, and 36-year-old Bliss wanted the baby to be biologically hers. She, however, did not want to be pregnant.

The incident is considered to be a historical moment in the field of gynecology because, in same-sex female couples, one individual usually donates the eggs to be fertilized via sperm donor — while the other partner adopts the baby.

In Bliss and Ashleigh’s case, however, both wanted to be involved in bringing their child into the world, and advanced medical procedures made it happen.

The couple came to know about Effortless Reciprocal IVF upon the recommendation of a friend who sent a news clip to them. The news clip introduced the couple to Dr. Kathy Doody — a fertility specialist from the C.A.R.E Fertility Clinic in Bedford, per ABC News.

Although Bliss and Ashleigh were hopeful to be able to carry the same child, they were doubtful until they heard it from Dr. Doody’s mouth. After talking to the doctor, the couple was “ecstatic” — Dr. Doody sounded very optimistic about it and was very positive that it could be done.

Per ABC News, Dr. Doody explained that it was “the first time where both of the mothers physically carried the baby.” The couple has been “overwhelmed with joy” after the birth of their baby boy.

“Knowing that we’re about to create [something] that’s biologically mine,” Bliss said. “My next thought, was what is he going to look like? What is he going to be like? Pretty much like every parent, but I was very excited that this was even possible.”

“The moment he was born, I just thought to myself, ‘I felt like I was the most blessed person in the whole world’ because he was just perfect in every way,” Bliss continued.

According to Ashleigh, she feels very close to the baby — and not only because she gave birth to it. The pregnancy also strengthened her relationship with her wife, ABC News stated her as saying.

“When I look at him I get to see my wife,” Ashleigh said. “It is priceless.”