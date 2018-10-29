Boston Red Sox Mock Yankees With ‘New York, New York’ World Series Celebration Song

With the playing of “New York, New York,” the Boston Red Sox turned their attention back towards their historic rivalry with the New York Yankees after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers to capture the 2018 World Series. The Red Sox clinched baseball’s grandest title on the evening of Sunday, October 18.

The enraptured 40-man roster was joined by their supporting cast of managers and administrators from the organization’s front office as they sprayed bottles of champagne, lit cigars, embraced, chanted, and gathered for speeches in celebration of how they rode a 108-54 season to postseason supremacy.

Sports Illustrated reports that the champs were even thoughtful enough to invoke the spirit of their arch enemies inside of the away-team clubhouse at Dodgers Stadium. The Red Sex cued up the Frank Sinatra standard that fans of the “Bronx Bombers” are used to singing along with whenever their boys in pinstripes secure a decision at home.

“Start spreading the news, I’m leaving today. I want to be a part of it — New York, New York,” Rafael Devers, Steve Pearce, David Price, and the gang are seen crooning in a video which has by now gone viral. The anthem blares through a portable stereo in video clips from the post-game party.

Many will recall Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge stoking tensions by playing the tune as he made his exit from Fenway Park following New York’s Game 2 upset over Boston in the American League Division Series some weeks back. As USA Today reported at the time, the Yankees had just tied the best-of-five game series up with the win.

Little did Judge know that it would be the last time his squad enjoyed a win in that series, as the Sox followed the loss up with consecutive victories to take the ALDS. He also likely didn’t foresee the Red Sox getting the last laugh, trolling the 27-time champions by using that same song as a reminder of how sweet their victory was.

Playing "New York, New York" in the clubhouse? The @RedSox have ZERO chill. pic.twitter.com/xvonvEJ7gr — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 29, 2018

The long-time Boston vs. New York grudge is regarded by many baseball fans to be the most storied feud in all of sports. It dates back almost a century, with Red Sox owner Harry Frazee selling a young Babe Ruth to the Yankees in 1919. The Babe went on to help the Yanks on their road to becoming the game’s winningest franchise, with titles in 1923, 1927, 1928, and 1932. Seeing how Boston remained stuck in a World Series drought as the decades went by, legend grew to feed speculation that Frazee’s move had cursed the organization.

A World Series sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in 2004 would eventually give New York another title, thereby breaking an 86-year spell. To their good fortune, 2004 would also mark the beginning of a renaissance for the Red Sox, with the franchise bringing home four championships since.