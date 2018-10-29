‘B&B’ Spoilers For Tuesday, October 30: Donna Greets Eric In Lacy Lingerie, Ridge Baffled By Bill’s Statement

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 30 reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) will have no idea what’s waiting for him at Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) house. Now that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has regained consciousness, Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) will want some answers. Bill gives a statement that will baffle Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), per TV Guide.

Eric Forrester Gets Sexy Surprise From Donna Logan

Eric has been caught in the thick of Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) and Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) ugly fight, according to Inquisitr. Pam wants to have her wedding at the Forrester mansion, while Quinn is adamant that Pam should get married elsewhere.

Taking a break from all the shenanigans in his home, Eric will decide to pop in at Thorne and Katie’s abode. He needs a reprieve from Pam and Quinn pitting him against the other. But who should greet him at the door? Donna Logan greets him in a lacy bra, garters, and panties.

She will ask Eric if he likes what he sees. The Logan sister will turn around so that he can get an ample view of all her assets. Of course, only Intimates lingerie is good enough for the bombshell and she will reveal that Katie gave them to her.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that after Donna puts a silky gown over her underwear, the two will talk. Inquisitr teases that she will tell Eric that she still cares about him.

Bill Spencer’s Statement Has Ridge Forrester Reeling

Upon hearing of Bill’s miraculous recovery, Det. Sanchez will want some answers. He will ask Bill to make a statement as to how he fell off the balcony. The police officer knows that Ridge and Bill have a tumultuous history. After all, he already asked Ridge what happened.

Ridge admitted to pushing Bill, but that it was an accident. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill will confirm Ridge’s statement. Instead of throwing Ridge under the bus, he will tell Det. Sanchez that it was not Ridge’s fault.

This will truly baffle Ridge because he was sure Spencer would tell the cops otherwise. However, Bill has another agenda.

Bill Plays The Good Guy Game For Brooke

Bill gave Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) his sword necklace. He told her that he is turning over a new leaf. He also knows that he will score points with his current obsession if he doesn’t hand her husband over to the cops. After all, Brooke knows how much Ridge hates Bill and that they were fighting just before Bill fell.

Spoilers hint that Brooke will believe that Bill has made a new start. She will be grateful that he chooses to leave the past behind in order to forgive. However, Ridge won’t be fooled for long. The dressmaker will find the necklace and all hell will break loose.

Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, then check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.