Khloe Kardashian Posts Busty Snap Wearing Skin-Revealing Neon Yellow Outfit

Reality television personality Khloe Kardashian shared a recent Instagram snap which features her in a bright yellow cleavage-revealing spandex bra, complete with with matching shorts and jacket. She paired the outfit with brown boots and silver earrings. Her long, wavy blonde hair cascades down her body while her glowing, bronzed skin is accentuated by the light. She has her eyes closed, and her lips are slightly parted.

Khloe captioned the photo “Mellow Yellow,” followed by a moon emoji. Her 81.2 million followers went crazy for the photo, leaving heart-eyed emojis and commenting on how “gorgeous,” “beautiful,” and “stunning” she looks. Many of them left a comment in reference to her caption, writing that she looks great in yellow and that she makes “neon look amazing.”

One fan commented on how inspirational Khloe is, writing, “I love the quotes u post on your story so inspirational and relatable.” Another fan wrote, “Wow so beautiful!! You are just glowing after you had your baby!! Being a mother has done you good.”

The Good American fashion brand founder gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, in April of this year. Three months after giving birth, E! News reported that she had already lost 33 pounds of baby weight.

In 2017, she started the show Revenge Body, a reality TV show in which contestants transform their lives and their bodies with the help of a team of Hollywood’s best trainers. This entertainment venture began after Khloe turned her own life around, prioritizing her health and fitness.

After losing her baby weight, Khloe wrote in a blog post, “After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week,” writes E! News.

Ever since committing to staying in shape and to prioritizing her health, it remains a daily part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s life.

“Staying healthy and active is something that’s very important to me. Exercise is something I’ve always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress. And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that’s my time, my space, something I’m doing for myself.”

Khloe is known for encouraging her fans to be the best that they can be, often posting inspirational messages on Instagram.