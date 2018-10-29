Kellyanne Conway Suggests Pittsburgh Shooting Caused By ‘Anti-Religiosity’

'The anti-religiosity in this country that is somehow in vogue... making fun of people who express religion, the late-night comedians,' caused the deadliest attack on Jews on American soil in history, Conway says.

Political consultant and pundit who is currently serving as Counselor to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, claims that the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting was caused by general “anti-religiosity,” the Daily Beast reports.

To blame for what is the deadliest attack on Jews on American soil in history is not only “the anti-religiosity in this country that is somehow in vogue,” according to Conway, but also “making fun of people who express religion, the late-night comedians.”

Suspected Pittsburgh shooter Robert Bowers, who killed 11 and wounded six, reportedly told law enforcement: “They’re committing genocide to my people. I just want to kill Jews.”

There is no indication, however, that Bowers’ attack was motivated by his supposed anti-religious stances, nor is there any evidence to point to the conclusion that Bowers himself is irreligious.

Content posted to his alleged – and since deleted – Gab profile paints the suspected shooter as a xenophobic, racist, anti-Semitic white supremacist and conspiracy theorist.

But Conway is not the first individual to cast blame upon ideologies and phenomena divorced from neo-Nazism and anti-Semitism.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer suggested that “radical left” college students also bear part of the blame for the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting.

According to Dermer, “both sides” – the radical right and the radical left – are to blame, but anti-Semitism is “one of the biggest forces” on American college campuses today.

Much like Conway, Dermer provided no data or evidence to back up his claims. He did, however, praise President Donald Trump’s response to the shooting, alleging that the POTUS has made “stronger” statements than even some Israeli politicians.

Conway, too, is of the opinion that President Donald Trump is handling the situation well.

“What’s important is what the president has done—he denounced anti-Semitism… he called for the death penalty for this murder. He said the word ‘anti-Semitism,” she said.

Kellyanne Conway blames Pittsburgh shooting on “anti-religiosity” among late night comedians. No, really. pic.twitter.com/klA7ZE7oQM — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 29, 2018

What both Conway and Dermer failed to mention is the fact that suspected Pittsburgh shooter Robert Bowers allegedly parroted far-right conspiracy theories about Jews – notably, philanthropist George Soros – blaming them for “controlling” President Donald Trump, and claiming that Jewish humanitarian organizations are organizing and bankrolling so-called migrant caravans approaching the Southern United States border.

The conspiratorial-minded appear to have aligned themselves with the American far-right, and conspiracy theories and similar talking points have been spread and propagated by some mainstream Republicans, and even President Donald Trump himself.

Via Twitter, Trump alleged that billionaire George Soros was financing those protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Trump – and Vice President Mike Pence, according to Business Insider – also claimed, without evidence, that Middle Easterners could be infiltrating the migrant caravan in an effort to illegally enter the United States.