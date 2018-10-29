‘The View’ Star Fans ‘Loving’ Series Of Sentimental Instagram Posts

Meghan McCain of The View was shown some major love from her fans after she shared a series of sentimental snaps on Instagram over the past several days.

McCain used social media to not only share what she observes but to also applaud two of the most important men in her life.

McCain took to Instagram to share a photo of what appears to be the back of an electrical box where a photo of her father John McCain was spray painted on the back along with the words RIP McCain.

She noted in the photo’s caption, “Seen in Los Angeles, Miss you Dad.”

In a second photo, McCain applauded her handsome husband Ben Domenech during his appearance on the PBS series The McLaughlin Group where she commented on his choice of footwear. Domenech is the publisher of The Federalist, host of The Federalist Radio Hour, and writes The Transom, a daily subscription newsletter for political insiders.

Finally, in a third photo, McCain shared a face-time selfie of herself and her father, whom she said she missed after “62 days.”

Fans love the way The View host continues to share her life with the world via social media.

“Sending you hugs and love, Meghan McCain. Your dad will forever be in our hearts,” said one fan of the sweet photo of father and daughter.”

Another fan remarked, “The feeling is real, the pain is real… But most of all my dear Megan, the love is real! Love never dies.”

Of the pic of Domenech, fans quipped “He’s as cute as you are!” while another fan remarked, “Gotta love a man in boots!”

Finally, fans applauded the graffiti art honoring late Senator John McCain which The View host found in Los Angeles.

“I also miss him beyond words for all he has done for our country and all I know he would still be doing. Continuing to grieve with you…he was a wonderful man,” said one fan of the work of the late Arkansas senator and former Republican Presidential Candidate.

“One of the things I wanted to say when I came back was that we do not talk about grief and death enough at all,” McCain said, as reported by ABC News. “I’m in an intense grieving process right now, I’m still struggling with how to talk about it.”

McCain also revealed on the series that since everyone grieves in a different manner, people should not shame one another for their feelings after someone they love dies, albeit from either a long illness or suddenly.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.