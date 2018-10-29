CNN Says Another Suspicious Package Has Been Discovered, Intended For Delivery To Its Atlanta Headquarters

The latest package comes on the same morning that President Trump reiterated his contempt for alleged "fake news" media.

A suspicious package has been discovered at a post office in Georgia, with its intended destination being CNN headquarters in Atlanta.

CNN president Jeff Zucker sent a company-wide message to his employees on Monday alerting them to what he knew at this time about the package, according to reporting from KGUN.

“This morning, another suspicious packaged [sic] addressed to CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office,” Zucker wrote to his staff. “There is no imminent danger to the CNN Center.”

Zucker elaborated that initial screening of all mail to the company had been increased as a result of similar packages, containing pipe bomb devices, being intercepted en route to CNN’s New York headquarters last week.

“All mail, at all CNN domestic bureaus, is being screened at off-site facilities as of last Wednesday, so this package would NOT have come directly to the CNN Center, even if it hadn’t been intercepted first. Our screening process is working and we will keep you updated as we learn more.”

It’s unclear at this time whether the latest package is one that was sent by Cesar Sayoc or not at this time. Sayoc was arrested last week after he sent a series of similar packages, all containing pipe bombs deemed a credible threat by the FBI, to several liberal and/or people harboring disagreeable sentiments toward President Donald Trump, including CNN contributors, according to reporting from CBS News.

Jeff Zucker just emailed CNN staff after this morning "another suspicious packaged addressed to CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office" pic.twitter.com/7pLenRe72c — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 29, 2018

If the package is from Sayoc, it would be the 15th such packaged to be intercepted so far. None of the packages containing the bombs were detonated before or as they reached their destinations.

News of the latest package discovery comes on the same morning that Trump tweeted out another critical attack against news media. Trump once again called out reporting critical of his administration as “fake news,” calling media organizations the “true Enemy of the People” in his tweets this morning, per the previous reporting from the Inquisitr.

Zucker has himself been critical of Trump’s rhetoric. Recently, he condemned Trump and administration officials for stoking animosity among his base of supporters and suggested that the president didn’t understand the power that his words as commander-in-chief held.

“There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media,” Zucker said, per reporting from NBC News. “The President, and especially the White House press secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.”