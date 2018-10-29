Jack Brooksbank Welcomed To The Family Through Sweet Gesture By Princess Eugenie’s Father

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on October 12. Despite being a royal wedding, with Eugenie quite low down in the line of succession, the day did not feature the same pomp and pageantry as Prince William’s wedding to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, did in 2011, or even Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, just five months ago in the same venue.

Nonetheless, it was a beautiful event with plenty of royalty (both real and of the Hollywood variety) in attendance to watch the couple say their “I do’s.” But among the many differences between Eugenie’s and her cousins’ weddings was the lack of a title bestowed upon Eugenie’s spouse on the morning of the wedding.

Even without the title, the Yorks have found other lovely ways to welcome Brooksbank into the family. As Hello! Magazine reports, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Eugenie’s father, made a touching gesture for his new son-in-law.

The prince decided to add another bio to his website, The Duke of York, especially for the newest member of the family. The bio includes such information as Brooksbank’s date and place of birth, the location of his christening, and details about his education and hobbies.

Andrew has added a piece about Brooksbank’s involvement in his own father’s work as well.

“His father is Executive Director of a charity called Supporting Wounded Veterans, which helps veterans rebuild their futures through a unique, specially designed, ski-based development programme. Over the past five years Jack has supported the charity in as many ways as he can.”

Brooksbank has also supported his new wife in her ventures, including her career in the art industry and her work as a patron of a number of different important charities.

Eugenie and Brooksbank enjoyed a two-day celebration when they tied the knot. After the midday ceremony in St. George’s Chapel, the couple welcomed their guests to an afternoon reception in the castle hosted by the queen before a formal dinner hosted by Prince Andrew in the evening at Royal Lodge. The following day, they carried on their celebrations by hosting a carnival-like party on the grounds of Royal Lodge.

The couple has been laying low since their wedding just over two weeks ago, and it is likely that they have taken off on a private honeymoon after their weekend of celebrations. While the location of their honeymoon has not been publicly shared, speculation is rife that they headed off to Verbier, Switzerland, where the couple first met eight years ago, or to Nicaragua, where Brooksbank proposed in January.