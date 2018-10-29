Mackenzie Standifer Shares Cryptic Post After Ryan Edwards’ Arrest Airs On ‘Teen Mom OG’

Ryan Edwards was taken into custody during filming on 'Teen Mom OG' Season 8.

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, shared a cryptic post on her Instagram page during last week’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

According to an October 27 report from Pop Culture, Standifer posted a quote from former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher that seemed to be made in reference to her husband’s ongoing struggles with addiction.

“You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it,” the quote read.

Ryan Edwards entered into a treatment program in May of last year after admitting to suffering from an addiction issue on Teen Mom OG. As fans will recall, Edwards put himself and his now-wife Mackenzie Standifer in jeopardy when he drove to their wedding, seemingly doing so under the influence. He nearly nodded off while behind the wheel.

Throughout Edwards’ struggles, Standifer stuck by her man. But, because she did so, she received tons of backlash from fans and followers of Teen Mom OG. Many of the show’s fans accused her of staying with Edwards in order to remain famous and to continue appearing on the show.

In a recent Instagram post, Standifer fired back at some of the social media backlash. She defended her decision to stick by Edwards through the good and the bad.

“I have stuck by my husband through some of the darkest times imaginable. Have mistakes been made? Hell yes,” Standifer wrote. “Have they been accounted for, dealt with and resolved, yep. Why do I post pictures of my husband and myself? Because we do love each other. And that is real life. If you want to fault me for standing by my husband and sticking to my vows, then don’t follow me.”

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer were fired from their roles on Teen Mom OG over the summer, amid filming on Season 8. However, Edwards’ ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout — the mother of his oldest son, nine-year-old Bentley — continues to share her family’s journey on the show’s new episodes.

While Edwards and Standifer no longer appear on the MTV reality show, their lives have continued to be a hot topic on the series. Last week, one of Edwards’ latest arrests was addressed. As fans may have seen, Bookout was seen learning of Edwards’ arrest on last Monday’s show, and was filmed discussing the issue with her husband, Taylor McKinney, as well as her producer.

Bookout also weighed in on Edwards’ bizarre mug shot during the episode, admitting that the photo wasn’t good.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.