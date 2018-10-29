‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Britt’s Back, Ava’s Defensive, Carly Struggles, And Ryan’s On The Loose

General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 29 tease that there are intense developments on the way. Ryan won’t be able to resist making a move any longer and there are shockers on the way for both Carly and Ava. Britt’s back in the mix of things and viewers will see quite a bit of Michael and Chase it seems too.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, the weekly sneak peek reveals that someone will die this week and General Hospital spoilers suggest that Ryan will be unable to resist his evil urges any longer. There’s a lot of speculation that Mary Pat will be this week’s victim and it looks like this murder will have a spooky Halloween feel to it.

She Knows Soaps detail that Kelly Thiebaud’s return as Britt begins with Monday’s show. The actress had teased this development a while back and her reprisal of the role begins this week. What brings Britt back and what’s on the horizon for her? Most fans assume that she’ll be reconnecting with Brad, but little else has been revealed so far.

Kevin will be feeling hopeful on Monday, but Curtis is facing some additional disappointment of some sort. Laura and Carly will continue to work together and General Hospital spoilers indicate that Mac and Felicia will soon be doing what they can to support Laura as well.

Ava sees her opening with Sasha, West Coast. How does she plan on using Kiki's new sister to her advantage? An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/1Ua5o5HzMj — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 26, 2018

Ryan has been carefully manipulating Ava as she thought she was getting therapy from Kevin and General Hospital spoilers reveal that he’ll be taking this a frightening step further this week. Ava will make a decision of sorts during these upcoming shows, one that leaves her feeling defensive, and Soap Central notes that she’ll have yet another confrontation with Carly in the days ahead.

Carly will struggle to reconcile all that she experienced at Ferncliff and Laura’s focus on her mayoral campaign will keep her fairly distracted from “Kevin’s” shenanigans. Elsewhere in Port Charles, Anna will be trying to find help, Finn is feeling hesitant, and Franco will focus on throwing a Halloween party for the kids.

Jordan and Curtis will work on more wedding plans and General Hospital spoilers suggest that Stella will stand firm in her decision to skip the nuptials. Michael will spend some time with Sonny, struggle over his blindness in something, and connect more with Chase.

As the week plays out, something will rattle Chase, and fans have to think this probably relates to the upcoming death. Scotty will pop up with a willingness to help someone and viewers will see Nina softening toward Valentin. Of course, viewers can expect to see more of Oscar and his loved ones as his plan to emancipate himself from Kim and Drew, as well as keep Josslyn from learning the truth, moves forward.

What will it take for someone to figure out that “Kevin” is really Ryan? What brings Britt back and how long will she be sticking around? General Hospital spoilers tease that viewers have a lot to look forward to this week and fans cannot wait to dive into these storyline developments.