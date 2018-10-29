Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Reunite To Watch The Red Sox Clinch The World Series

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have a lot more in common than just a long friendship and twin Oscars; they are also rabid Boston Red Sox Fans. The two childhood pals stood side by side as they cheered on their beloved team as they played against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The final game of the 2018 World Series saw the Red Sox win big against the Dodgers with a final score of 5-1.

The longtime pals were joined by Jimmy Kimmel, who was rooting for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Kimmel and Damon, also longtime friends, both donned “I’m With Stupid” T-shirts in their respective teams’ colors, with arrows pointing at one another. The two have had an ongoing fake feud on Jimmy Kimmel Live for man years.

In addition to Affleck and Kimmel, Damon was also seen hanging out with actor Billy Crudup.

Affleck and Damon, who struggled as actors and writers for years, scored their big break writing and starring in the Boston-set Academy Award-winning film Good Will Hunting in 1997.

The pals were lauded with twin Oscars for Best Original Screenplay and their co-star in the film, Robin Williams, won his only Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Affleck has been supporting the Red Sox throughout the World Series. On Saturday, the 46-year-old actor and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, both attended game four of the series.

The baseball franchise has long been a part of Affleck and Garner’s bond. They made their public debut as a couple while watching the Red Sox play in the 2004 World Series, which the team ended up winning — giving the Red Sox their first championship since 1918 as per People Magazine.

“Ben will always want the best for Jen,” an Affleck friend told People. “They continue to have a really strong relationship and both work very hard to make everything easy for the kids. She has always been supportive of him.”

Since the couple’s split, Affleck has dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and Playboy model Shauna Sexton. It was recently revealed that Garner is dating Cali Group CEO, John Miller.

The couple, who finalized their divorce just this month after being separated for three years, share custody of daughters Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

Both Garner and Damon stood by Affleck when he entered treatment for alcohol addiction for the third time this past August.

Garner can currently be seen in the HBO limited series Camping. Affleck has five projects in the works including the TV series City on a Hill, Torrence, Witness for the Prosecution, Thirst, and The Batman; all of which are in the role of producer.

Damon is also an executive producer of City on a Hill, Witness for the Prosecution and Thirst alongside Affleck.