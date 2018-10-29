Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Meet A ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Orc During New Zealand Tour

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are on the final leg of their fall tour of Oceania, stopping over for three days in New Zealand before they head back to the U.K.

Monday was their second day in New Zealand, and the royal couple had another busy schedule for the day. One of their engagements was visiting the Courtenay Creative. The production company works with film and involves the youth in the behind-the-scenes activities that need to take place to create good cinema, per ET Online.

There, the Sussexes were met by some weird and wonderful faces, as the makeup artists had clearly had a bit of fun before the duke and duchess had arrived. One of the many characters that greeted the couple was a famous orc from the Lord Of The Rings franchise, which was, of course, filmed in New Zealand.

Harry and Meghan entered the meet and greet through a door that was flanked by two guards in full suits of armor. They then turn to find the orc, in full costume and makeup, who hobbled over them to offer them a gift. According to the man who had played the orc, the couple had looked quite scared as he had approached them.

This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met young students and professionals working in Wellington's vibrant film and creative industries. ????????????#RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/hWxq7FWDrV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 29, 2018

And a terrifying orc wasn’t the only character waiting to meet the royals at the Halloween themed event, with a number of zombies and soldiers also appearing to show their art to the couple.

For the occasion, Meghan changed out of the casual look she had spent the morning in, trading her jeans, sneakers, and thick jacket for a cute white tuxedo button-up dress by Maggie Marilyn. The hemline fell slightly above her knee, and featured a v-neck with a collar. While the dress had short sleeves, the duchess opted to carry a long black Winser London coat with her as she climbed out of the car outside the venue.

Meghan’s hair was done up in her favorite loose bun, with thin wisps hanging about her face.

Harry also changed out of his more casual morning attire for a pair of dark jeans, a white button-down shirt, and a dark grey blazer.

On Monday, the couple also visited a popular Wellington cafe, where they met with mental health advocates; met with students from the Houghton Valley School; visited Abel Tasman National Park; and took a walk on one of the park’s beaches, despite the rain.