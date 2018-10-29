Khloe Kardashian Returns From Bali To A Cute Surprise From Tristan Thompson

She showed her appreciation later by sharing a pic of the thoughtful present to social media.

Tristan Thompson wasn’t able to go on a Bali trip with his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, but that didn’t stop him from letting her know that he was thinking about her while she was gone. In fact, right when the KUWTK star returned from vacationing, she found out that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had left her the cutest of surprises, according to ET.

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True that she shares with Thompson had to go to the picture-perfect vacation without him because of his commitment playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time of the trip. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers aren’t having the best of seasons, and they’ve suffered half a dozen straight losses and no wins since the start of their season this month.

After new mother Khloe and 6-month-old True returned to her luxurious home in Calabasas, California, after the Bali trip, she was greeted by her dream gift floating above the couch in her living room. The floating gift was in the form of “letter-shaped” silver balloons that spelled out “Welcome Home.”

Afterward, the 34-year-old mom showed her appreciation by posting a thank you message to Thompson to her Instagram stories. She captioned the graphic with “Thank you baby” and a heart, all in pink-hued font.

Khloé Kardashian Gets Sweet Surprise from Tristan Thompson After Coming Home: 'Thank You Baby' – https://t.co/EEHwBnFUJJ https://t.co/ZT7NmCeoA2 pic.twitter.com/o57xEvR48G — Warta Bali (@WartaBali) October 28, 2018

Before Khloe was welcomed home in the United States by her boyfriend, she said goodbye to Bali and shared a picture of the idyllic location she and True stayed at on Instagram. Clearly, she hated leaving the gorgeous locale, and she captioned the photo with “Dear Bali, you were everything and more. Xo KoKo.”

At the beginning of October, Kardashian seemed to need a break. She was posting cryptic messages to her social media accounts, according to ET. Additionally, her inspirational messages she was posting on her Instagram stories at the time were, “all about promoting girl power and shutting down the haters.” The inspirational comments were shared with her fans, but perhaps Khloe Kardashian needed a few of her own to help her face the day better, too.

The R&R she got on the Bali trip was probably cathartic for the reality TV star and provided a needed chance to recharge for a woman who is almost always in the public’s eye.

Khloe Kardashian also took to Twitter today to let her fans know that she is excited about tonight’s upcoming episode on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. This particular KUWTK episode will feature her lavish pink-themed baby shower thrown for her while she was carrying baby True.

Can’t wait for you guys to see inside my baby shower on tonight’s episode!! The most incredible day. ???????? #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/Nc42WETDJV — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 28, 2018

Looks like all the R&R she got in Bali is being put to the test later when her birthing episode airs if her message about her anxiety is any indication.