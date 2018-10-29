Prince Harry Talks About His & Meghan Markle’s ‘Little Bump’ In Sweet Speech During Royal Tour

Prince Harry continues to charm audiences and his fans at large during his and Meghan Markle’s royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

The couple is wrapping up their 16-day visit and is currently in New Zealand. On Monday, October 29, Harry and Meghan visited the Abel Tasman National Park which is situated on New Zealand’s south island, according to Entertainment Tonight.

They were warmly welcomed by Chief Elder Barney Thomas from the local iwi (tribe), per News.com.au. The elder elected to give them a rich experience and spoke to the couple in Te Reo Maori and wished them well with their baby. Meghan smiled when his words were translated.

“We’ve been watching your tour and we know you don’t get much time off. I wouldn’t want to be a royal! So we don’t want to put any demands on you. All we want you to do is relax.”

The couple meandered hand in hand along the beach and across a grassy park before seeking refuge from the rain in a marquee which had been set up especially for them. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were dressed casually. Meghan wore white sneakers, black denim jeans, and a black windbreaker.

Harry thanked the locals of the Abel Tasman National Park in a sweet speech where he mentioned “our little bump.”

“The weather forecast was a lot worse than this and we are really fortunate to be here. The rain is a blessing and a reminder of our connection to the land … From my wife, myself and our little bump, it’s a blessing to be here … We bring you greetings from my grandmother.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the spectacular Abel Tasman National Park, where they learned more about its local conservation programmes with @docgovtnz Ranger Andrew Lamason. #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/O3xu8JbXMN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 29, 2018

He also noted that he didn’t mind the rain, in fact, he seemed to genuinely take time to relax and enjoy the scenery. Prince Harry even uploaded a photo that he took himself of the park onto the royals’ official Instagram account.

Meghan and Harry were treated to a welcome ceremony. Although both sat in the front row because they were the honored guests, Meghan’s seat was placed slightly behind Harry during the welcome ceremony. Chief Elder Thomas explained the Maori cultural significance of the seating arrangements, telling the duchess that it was a gesture of protection.

“The middle represents the god of war and we don’t want to put our women into that space. We want to be inclusive but especially Meghan, because she’s expecting, we don’t want to put her at any risk.”

This is not the first time that Prince Harry has mentioned the baby on the way. It seems as if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to be welcoming the new addition to their family in the spring of 2019.