Javi Marroquin Responds To Jenelle Evans’ Claims Of Assault Against Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans claimed her husband broke her collarbone during a 911 call before recanting her story.

Javi Maroquin is weighing in on Jenelle Evans’ October 13 911 call, during which the Teen Mom 2 cast member claimed to have been assaulted by her controversial husband David Eason, who was fired from the show earlier this year.

According to an Us Weekly magazine report, Marroquin, the ex-husband of Kailyn Lowry, spoke about Evans’ claims, which she has since recounted during an appearance on a podcast.

“I did listen to [the 911 call],” Marroquin said during an appearance on “Teen Mom Time.”

“I hope she’s alright with whatever is going on with her. If she needs any help she has the resources to ask for help and is strong enough to ask for help, that’s a big part of it,” he continued.

Although Marroquin doesn’t believe he could help Evans himself, he said she’s more than welcome to reach out for support if she would like. As he explained, they may have had their issues in the past but when it comes to the future, he’s doing his best to avoid “burnt bridges.”

Earlier this month, after an alleged encounter with Eason at their North Carolina home, Evans called police and told them details about Eason’s supposed assault.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” Evans told the dispatcher in a terrifying audio clip obtained by Radar Online. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

Despite her shocking claims against her husband, Jenelle Evans has since taken back her statements and insisted to her fans and followers that she and David Eason aren’t involved in an abusive relationship.

In a YouTube clip shared with her fans and followers at the end of last week, Jenelle Evans said she was “fine” and didn’t understand what would give her audience the impression that she would stay in an abusive relationship with David Eason or anyone else after all that she’s been through with her past boyfriends.

“Everything’s fine,” she said. “I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to say in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Jenelle Evans and her family are currently filming the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2, which is expected to air sometime later this year or early next year on MTV.