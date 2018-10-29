Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Killer Body In Skimpy Bikini As She Holds A Snake In Instagram Snap

Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram to share a sultry photo of herself handling a snake as part of her photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which she is currently shooting in Australia.

The former Miss Universe said she is happy to be Down Under, though she is still a bit jet lagged. In the sexy photo, the 26-year-old is rocking a teeny bikini that matches the skin texture and color of the snake she is holding. The snake has its lower body wrapped around the model’s waist as she holds its upper body with both hands. Culpo is looking straight into the animal’s face in a defiant yet contemplative way.

Culpo’s signature bob is blown back in a messy way, which perfectly captures the wild mood of the shoot. On her face, the brunette bombshell is wearing earthy hued makeup, giving her the perfect glow for the Australian photoshoot. Culpo is posing on a beach and the photo shows the ocean with rocks peeking out from the water in the background.

“Shooting for @si_swimsuit!! Ive dreamed of this since I was a little girl and today could not have felt more surreal. I still feel like I’m dreaming. Here’s a sneak peak….. I dedicate this to all the snakes,” the model wrote in the caption under the photo.

The post she shared with her 3.4 million fans received more than 78,000 likes and more than 670 comments in about an hour, with fans filling her comment section with snakes and fire emoji to show their excitement over the photo.

As expected, her fans interpreted her caption in different ways, with many taking special interest in “all the snakes,” which some took to be a reference to the recent controversy surrounding her relationship with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola.

As the Daily Mail has noted, the model and the NFL player have been off and on for the past two years, but are believed to be in a relationship since the two rekindled their romance earlier this summer. However, photos surfaced of Amendola hanging out at the beach with an unknown brunette woman, which has ignited many rumors of infidelity, though, as the Daily Mail points out, Culpo is showing no signs of being distressed in her latest Instagram post.

“Olivia Sweaty! may you please stay away from the snakes! As you can see I’m emotionally invested. You’re the people’s bae now,” one fan wrote on her photo’s comment section on Instagram.