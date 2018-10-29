Travis Scott Endorses Democrat Beto O’Rourke In Texas Senate Race

Travis Scott made a special appearance at a rally held by Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke at the Bayland Community Center in Scott’s hometown of Houston to show his support for the Democratic candidate.

During the rally, the rapper hopped on the megaphone to say a few words in support of the candidate from El Paso who is running against incumbent Ted Cruz, a Republican who was raised in Houston and has held the position since 2013.

“I just want to reiterate real quick that all the kids need to go out [to the polls],” he said, as reported by Complex. “We need to just tell our peers, whenever we’re jamming music, whenever we at these concerts, we need to just tell our peers to step out and vote.”

“From 18 and up, we can change the world,” he added.

Scott, 26, took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself holding a megaphone as O’Rourke stands next to him in a crowd of people. In the snap, the people gathered around the rapper and the candidate can be seen with their arms up holding cellphones.

“Starts with the yungins,” he captioned the photo.

The post the rapper shared with his 12.2 million Instagram followers racked up more than 645,000 likes and more than 4,200 comments, with fans thanking him for engaging in his civic duty and encouraging folks to get out and vote.

“La Flame in Beto mode,” one fan wrote referencing the rapper’s nickname, while another added, “This is so lit. Beto and La Flame.”

The artist had performed in New Orleans on Saturday night and traveled just to attend the event in his hometown, the Daily Mail reported. O’Rourke has garnered a lot of support from celebrities during his run for the Senate.

Scott’s support of Beto comes after Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was seen wearing a “Beto for Senate” hat before a recent game in San Antonio, according to the Complex report. LeBron’s support of O’Rourke is the latest bit of political speech coming from the NBA player who famously challenged President Donald Trump and produced an upcoming series about the intersection of politics and sports.

Scott was also joined by former Houston Texans running back Arian Foster. O’Rourke shared a photo of himself with the pair to his official Instagram account, in which he thanked the celebrities for their support and for their efforts to encourage people to vote.