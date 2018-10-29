Lisa Rinna Is A Pretty Mess As She Channels ‘RHOBH’ Co-Star Erika Jayne In Epic Halloween Homage

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star pays the ultimate tribute to her pop singer co-star.

Lisa Rinna was a mess for Halloween—but she was a pretty one! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star paid tribute to her Bravo co-star Erika Girardi by dressing up as her pop star alter ego Erika Jayne for a Halloween party over the weekend.

Rinna, 63, took to Twitter and Instagram to post photos of herself dressed as her real-life RHOBH bestie, and she even got the 47-year-old singer’s seal of approval for the creative costume. Rinna donned a long blonde wig, which she tied into pigtails, and added bright blue contact lenses to match her co-star’s blazing blue eyes, per the Daily Mail.

The former Days of Our Lives star also wore thigh-high white boots and an oversized red T-shirt that said “Drink” as she bopped to the music with silver headphones around her neck. The look was reminiscent of Erika Jayne’s getup for her “How Many F**ks” music video.

Erika Jayne loved her pal’s Halloween homage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted photos of Rinna’s costume to Twitter, writing, “This is brilliant, Lisa!” The “Pretty Mess” singer also posted a close-up of the wild look on Instagram in which she declared that Rinna “won” Halloween.

You can see Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne’s photos of the Pretty Mess Halloween costume below.

It was a busy Halloween weekend for Lisa Rinna. On Friday night, the Real Housewives star and her husband Harry Hamlin dressed as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol for the star-studded Casamigos Halloween bash hosted by Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford in Los Angeles.

And Erika Jayne also toasted Halloween over the weekend when she wore a skintight Catwoman suit to host the Freixinet Halloween party on Saturday night.

Incidentally, Lisa Rinna’s Halloween costume was not the first time she channeled her longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star. On Season 7 of the Bravo reality show, Rinna memorably performed a shot-for-shot remake of Erika Jayne’s suggestive “Painkillr” music video.

Rinna got into the groove when the song blared from speakers as the wealthy Beverly Hills bunch lounged on a boat. Fellow Housewife Dorit Kemsley was at a loss for words as Rinna reenacted the racy music video, as you can see in the clip from the Bravo reality show below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members are currently filming the ninth season of the Bravo reality show. While Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne are getting along both on and off camera, they have been vocal about their issues with RHOBH queen bee Lisa Vanderpump as they film the new season.