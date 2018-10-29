Bella Hadid Shares Strict Diet Secrets Ahead Of Victoria’s Secret Show

The anticipated fashion show will take place in New York City in three weeks time.

Common mortals often wonder what sort of strict regime the Victoria’s Secret supermodels have to go through in order to achieve the perfectly-sculpted bodies they parade during the much-anticipated annual fashion show — so model Bella Hadid gave her fans a glimpse of what her fridge looks like ahead of the show, which will take place in New York City this year, in only three weeks time.

The 22-year-old catwalk star shared a series of Instagram stories on Sunday, in which she showed her super, well-organized fridge stacked with the healthiest grocery options one can have. She captioned the first photo, “I walk downstairs sometimes just to look at our fridge,” which surely was a delight for her fellow organization-obsessed Instagram followers, as all the groceries were perfectly stacked. She jokingly captioned the following picture, “If anyone wants me to shop and organize their refrigerators, I work mornings.”

Among the healthy snacks are piles of chopped carrot sticks, some celery, lots of hummus, as well as blueberries and raspberries lining one of the shelves. She is also a fan of organic healthy drinks, with her favorites being Kombucha organic and raw, Blueprint organic drinks, and coconut water. However, Bella doesn’t necessarily give up all the indulgences, with a few cans of pomegranate-flavored San Pellegrino drinks also lining up the shelf. As expected, typical butter is not a staple in the Victoria’s Secret model’s diet, particularly ahead of the show, with almond, cashew and cacao butter replacing the lesser-healthy choice. Regular milk has also been swapped for Oatly milk. There’s also a wide selection of fruity yogurts, jam, and a packet of salami plus Laughing Cow cheese.

Although Bella is now having to follow this strict diet, the brunette beauty often shares pictures of herself tucking into fast food, and she has previously talked about her love for junk food.

“Right now my diet is pizza, so recently that’s all I’ve been eating. I promise you, it’s like every day. Or burgers, French fries, grilled cheeses. If you want to eat bread. Eat bread,” she told WWD last summer.

However, when she’s preparing for the Victoria’s Secret show, Bella is thoroughly focused on her goal and works super hard to achieve it, as she said during an interview with People magazine.

“I’ve been eating hard protein every day, and working out for three hours every day. I think that if you just stick to something you can really achieve so much. It’s crazy but I think that you know if you set your mind to something I think you can succeed,” she said, as reported by the Daily Mail.