Julia Roberts Ready For Sequel To Her Iconic 90s Comedy Hit

Julia Roberts is ready for a sequel to one of her most iconic film roles ever, and it looks as if her co-star in the 90s movie smash is down for it as well!

Roberts starred in My Best Friends’ Wedding, the 1997 romantic comedy with a not-so-happy ending.

Roberts, who has re-teamed with the best friend of the film, Dermot Mulroney, for the Amazon series Homecoming, thinks there’s some story left to be told more than 20 years after the film’s initial release.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Roberts discussed some of her more iconic roles including her breakout character of Vivian in Pretty Woman, remarking that “a lot of people want to follow up with Vivian.”

But it was one other special film that the actress would like to further explore with a sequel, and it co-starred her Homecoming pal.

“I guess I think maybe it’s just because we’re talking about Dermot [Mulroney]. But Rupert [Everett] was so funny in My Best Friend’s Wedding,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

″I guess Kimmy (Cameron Diaz) and Michael (Mulroney) are married and they probably have kids. And then there’s me and Rupert,” she continued.

According to the Huffington Post, the film was one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of that year.

The entertainment site also reported that a Chinese adaptation of the same story was released in 2016, and a single-camera, half-hour television remake from the writer of the original movie was in the works back in 2015.

Roberts seems to have a willing partner in Mulroney, who has also shared that he would be open to revisiting just how the character’s friendship and relationships from the film have moved forward over the past 20 years.

“I’ll tell you that movie has wormed its way further and further under my skin, and I see more and more layers of how it holds meaning and sustains as a piece, and obviously it’s always been irresistible,” Mulroney told Entertainment Weekly.

“I think there are only about four people on Earth that could make a movie like that, and they include Rupert, Cameron, Julia, and me,” he added. “So, let’s have at it.”

In the movie, Roberts played Julianne, who tries to stop the wedding of her best friend Michael, whom she’s in love with.

The two had made a pact that if they were not married by the age of 28, they would marry each other.

The film also starred Diaz as Michael’s fiancee, Kimmy, and Everett as George, Julianne’s gay best friend.

Roberts and Mulroney currently star together in the Amazon series Homecoming where she plays a former caseworker working at a facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life.

Mulroney plays the boyfriend of Roberts’ character in the series.