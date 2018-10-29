Olivia Culpo Tweets Cryptic Message After Photos Of Danny Amendola With Another Woman Hit The Web

Olivia Culpo took to her Twitter on Sunday night to write a mysterious message hours after TMZ shared photos and a few short video clips of her boyfriend Danny Amendola hanging out at the beach with a cute girl in a bikini that wasn’t his girlfriend.

Though the NFL player and the mysterious bikini brunette didn’t appear to be “hooking up” or engaging in any other behavior that could be damaging to his relationship with Culpo, they did remain close to each other as they engaged in conversation, according to TMZ. However, fans were quick to denounce Amendola and couldn’t help but notice the fact that the mystery woman looked a lot like his girlfriend.

On Sunday night, Culpo simply wrote on her Twitter, “Wow.”

Though it is unclear what the former Miss Universe is referencing in her tweet, Twitter users were quick to point out her boyfriend’s interaction with the brunette beauty in the thread.

“You deserve better,” one user wrote, while another shared a GIF of a monkey pushing a laptop off the desk with the accompanying message, “my reaction when I saw that tmz article.”

Culpo and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver have had an on-again, off-again relationship over the past two years with more of their relationship being on than off. After previously separating for a few months Olivia and Danny rekindled their romance earlier this summer, and the relationship appeared to be stronger than ever until this weekend.

As TMZ pointed out, the romance appeared to be on for the recently reconciled couple these past few months, as the model had been posting a lot of photos and videos of the two of them together on social media, particularly her Instagram. The couple most recently hit up a beach last week, a photo of which Culpo shared on Instagram.

“New and exclusive rock hard 6 pack temperpedic ab pillow, boyfriend not included,” Culpo wrote in the caption of the photo.

It is uncertain who the woman seen hanging out with Amendola is. TMZ argues that the brunette could be just a friend of Amendola’s, and even Culpo’s, and she is perfectly OK with them hanging out together. In this scenario, Culpo could very well be tweeting about the media’s reaction to it rather than about the photos and videos themselves.

Until either Culpo or Amendola comments on the case of who the mysterious girl is, fans of this couple have no reason to fear the worst at this time.