Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Picture With Local Children In Bali

She might have just returned from Bali, but Kourtney Kardashian is already feeling the vacation fever as she keeps posting throwback pictures from her epic family trip to Indonesia.

In her latest Instagram post which featured three snaps from her latest vacay, the 39-year-old revealed what her favorite thing about the whole trip was.

“My favorite part about visiting Bali was meeting this little girl and the other children from a nearby village. They all loved Reign and he loved them.”

The little girl she’s referring to is the star of one of the pictures she shared, who Kourt is holding as she stares lovingly at the child’s adorable face.

Apart from her, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 3-year-old Reign are also seen chatting and posing with several other children, who are all wearing backpacks as they probably had just returned from school before the photos were taken.

Kourt kept it pretty simple in terms of her outfit, wearing a strapless white bikini top that she paired with bright orange loose pants that featured white stripes on the sides and rocking a pair of comfy white Yeezis. Reigny also sported a comfortable look, as he wore a yellow tank top and black sweatpants paired with white sneakers, too. The little boy held a car toy and looked absolutely delighted to be able to interact with so many kids his age.

Kourtney and her sisters, Kim and Khloe, recently took their children on a trip to paradise destination Bali, and they have all documented the epic family vacation on social media. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had previously shared a photo of herself leaning against a wall while wearing a full-yellow outfit, which was taken by her 8-year-old son Mason, who has proven to be a top-notch photographer. She also shared a heart-melting shot of her son Reign putting his arm around Khloe’s 6-month-old daughter True alongside the caption, “He protects her.”

The mother of three also posted a photo with her middle child, 6-year-old Penelope, in which the two gals were seen enjoying the surrounding scenery, followed by the caption, “Thank you Bali for the happiness and peace.” Not surprisingly, another family member who joined the sisters was Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children. While the couple officially split up in 2015, Kourt and Scott, 35, have decided to take on a co-parenting approach that sees them often hanging out or going on vacation together with the kids.