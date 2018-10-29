George Clooney & Rande Gerber Play Airline Pilots, Cindy Crawford Is Their Flight Attendant For Halloween Gag

The A-list trio gave their guests a good scare ahead of the Casamigos Halloween bash in Vegas.

George Clooney and his business partner Rande Gerber dressed up in the ultimate couple’s costume for their Casamigos Halloween bash in Las Vegas—and they had some help from Gerber’s supermodel wife Cindy Crawford. The trio took flight in an airline-themed group costume as Clooney and Gerber played a pair of unlikely pilots and Crawford served as their tequila-serving flight attendant.

Clooney and Gerber, who sold their high-end Casamigos tequila brand for more than $1 billion last year but still operate the label, wore dark shades, striped ties, and FAA-looking black-and-gold suits and caps for their pilot costumes, while Crawford dressed as a Mad Men-era attendant complete with a navy dress, pillbox hat, knee-high white boots, and a bouffant hairdo.

Cindy Crawford took to Instagram to posts pics of the group costume with the cheeky caption, “Now boarding: @Casamigos Air.”

But that wasn’t before a select group of friends got a major scare before they took to the friendly skies. Earlier in the night, Clooney and Gerber surprised friends on a private flight from L.A. to Las Vegas when they “took the controls” in the cockpit dressed as inexperienced pilots, Page Six reports. Clooney addressed passengers from the cockpit shortly before the plane took flight to give them some good news and bad news.

“The good news is Cindy Crawford is going to be your flight attendant. The bad news is, well, we’ve never flown before!”

Co-pilot Gerber gave a thumbs up to the stunned passengers, while Clooney held up a near-empty bottle of Casamigos tequila and said, “This helps!”

The trio and their A-list passengers arrived safely at the Catch at Aria Resort & Casino in Vegas for the second star-studded night of the Casamigos Halloween celebration after real pilots took control of the plane.

The Casamigos Halloween party in Las Vegas featured a long list of celebrity guests including Kendall Jenner, Jermaine Dupri, Wolfgang Puck, Marlon Wayans, Joey Fatone, and more. On Friday night, the celebrity liquor brand was feted with a bash at tequila tycoon Michael Meldman’s mansion in Los Angeles attended by Sean “Diddy” Combs, Dave Grohl, Harry Styles, Olivia Munn, Kelsey Grammer, Paris Hilton, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin, and many more stars, according to People. Clooney missed that flight but he made up for it on Saturday night.

Check out the clip below for more on the Casamigos Halloween bash in Las Vegas and for another peek at the Clooney-Gerber cockpit.