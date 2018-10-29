‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 5 Spoilers: Super Saiyan 4 Vegito Defeats Cumber, Ultra Instinct Coming Soon!

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 5, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, featured the one-sided battle between Son Goku and Evil Saiyan Cumber. Despite transforming into Super Saiyan God, Son Goku is still no match against Cumber, who is only in his base form. After a brief exchange of blows, Cumber succeeded to send Son Goku to the ground and completely buried him with a powerful energy ball.

The Ki that Cumber unleashed was powerful enough to break a chain in the Prison Planet. Cumber followed up with four small Ki blasts that left Son Goku unconscious. Luckily, when he was about to launch another energy ball, two strong fighters came to block the attack and save Son Goku. Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 5 featured the return of Super Saiyan 4 Son Goku: Xeno and the first appearance of Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta: Xeno. According to Mai, both Saiyans are members of the Time Patrol.

Before they tracked Cumber’s location, Son Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno first headed at Fu’s headquarters and destroyed the equipment he used for his experiments. Cumber realized that both Saiyans are strong and decided to level up his power by transforming into Super Saiyan. All of them are shocked to see how strong Cumber’s aura is.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes diffuse son premier trailer https://t.co/Gbvzr8c5XC RT+FOLLOW! — 4WeAreGamers ???? (@4WeAreGamers) October 29, 2018

To match the enemy’s power, Son Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno are left with no choice but to use the Kaioshin’s earrings to fuse into Super Saiyan 4 Vegito. The amazing fusion of the two members of the Time Patrol looks incredibly strong. They managed to push Cumber into the corner, and with the aura unleashed by both fighters, more chains in the Prison Planet are breaking.

Cumber created a much bigger energy ball and Super Saiyan 4 Vegito responded with a Kamehameha. The attacks looked even at first, but Super Saiyan 4 Vegito proved to be more powerful. The exchange of Ki blasts ended with Super Saiyan 4 Vegito knocking down Cumber. However, with the huge amount of aura that they released, Super Saiyan 4 Vegito are separated into Son Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno.

After finishing Cumber, another extremely powerful opponent is just waiting to take revenge against Son Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno. Both members of the Time Patrol didn’t only destroy Fu’s headquarters, but they also succeeded to break the chains surrounding the Prison Planet. With their current state, it remains questionable if Son Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno still have enough power left to fight Fu. However, in the preview for Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 6, Son Goku is set to join the fight and unleash the power of Ultra Instinct.