Constance Nunes Goes Fully Naked On Instagram For Sexy Photo Shoot

Constance Nunes is the whole package and she sure knows it! The star of the Netflix show Car Masters: Rust to Riches is no stranger to posting sexy snaps on Instagram, and her latest one might just be one of her hottest yet.

In her most recent photo, Constance is seen striking a sexy pose while wearing nothing but a black robe that barely covered her lower parts, and using her hand to cover her exposed breast. The California native of Portuguese descent showed off her hourglass physique and toned abs and legs and she looked straight into the camera as she lays naked on what appears to be a red sheet.

Her signature eyebrows framed her gorgeous face but she kept her makeup to a minimum, proving she only needs her natural glow to look stunning. The 26-year-old model wore her brunette locks loose in a wild fashion, and she sported long light-pink nails and two sparkly rings. Constance tagged the photographer Ben Tsui, and captioned the photo: “She’s the hunter you’re the fox… #constancenunes by @bentsuiphotos.”

The brunette babe’s fans went wild with her latest snap, which has gathered almost 30,000 likes and 400 comments so far. One Instagram user joked “This woman can’t exist, all my mechanics overcharge and have fat hairy arses,” while another praised both her looks and her Netflix hit show: “Oh my goodness. @constance_nunes you are absolutely amazing. I love your show.” Another fan asked what many have in mind: “Love seeing you mixing it up with the guys on the Netflix show Rust to Cash. Is there going to be a 2nd season?”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the series, which “features her as a mechanic working on depleted cars, fixing them up and selling them for six figures,” might be up for a second season as it has gained positive reviews so far. One internet user even left a generous review on IMDb about the series, and Constance too: “Its always cool to see junkers turned into gold! These guys are turning out some bada$$ rides! The chemistry of the crew is good they really seem to like each other. Constance can turn a wrench just as well as any other grease monkey she’s not just a pretty face, she is a solid 10 though!”

When she’s not shooting for the show, Constance can often be seen featured on Model Mayhem, and posing in photo shoots for both fashion labels and automobile brands and companies. This past year, she has been one of VP Racing Fuels’ most popular faces.