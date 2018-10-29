Zoe Kravitz Goes Nude For ‘Rolling Stones’ To Recreate Lisa Bonet’s Iconic Cover

Exactly 30 years after Lisa Bonet was featured on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s Hot Issue nude except for a shirt, her daughter Zoe Kravitz has paid the iconic shoot tribute by recreating the cover with her own twist.

Unlike her mother, Kravitz chose to pose completely nude, according to her interview with Rolling Stones. Kravitz, 29, told that that was her mother’s original intention in 1988, but that the magazine decided to put the nude photo inside and go with the partial one on the cover.

“I think she was a little bummed when they used the shirt picture as the cover,” the Big Little Lies star said. “I think she just thought, ‘I’m doing it, let’s do it!'”

Kravitz said she wanted to do the cover her mom wanted but didn’t get. Interestingly, Bonet was two months pregnant with Kravitz on the cover, so this technically the actress’ second Rolling Stones cover, she joked.

“It’s less about the picture, and more about doing the thing my mom intended to do,” Kravitz told the magazine. “That feels cool.”

On Sunday, the actress, singer and model shared a photo of her cover photo with her 3.8 million followers on Instagram, a post that garnered more than 486,000 likes and more than 8,600 comments.

In the full body shot, Kravitz recreates the inside photo of her mother as she poses with her left knee prodded up to cover her groin area as she uses her arms to cover her chest, exactly like her mother did back in 1988. The two photos are strikingly similar, not just because of the photo but because of how similar mother and daughter look. Both are wearing their wavy hair down to their waist, with portions wrapped around their arms. Kravitz is even sporting frayed bangs in a very 1980s look.

“I’ve always loved that cover so much,” Kravitz said. “When I think of Rolling Stone, that’s always the image that pops into my head. It’s a really striking image of her. It’s beautiful.”

In the November issue, which will be on newsstands Nov. 2, Kravitz also pays tribute to her father, Lenny Kravitz. Keeping up with tradition, she was asked to define what “hot” means, a question the magazine also asked Bonet back in 1988.

“To me ‘hot’ means someone who’s vibrant and confident and comfortable with who they are,” Kravitz responded. “Young Mick Jagger. Aretha Franklin. When somebody allows themselves to be who they are unapologetically — and they’re a good person — that’s really hot.”