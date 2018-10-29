Hillary Clinton Leaves Door Open For Another Run In 2020, Says ‘I’d Like To Be President’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has not quite closed the door on the possibility that she might decide to run for president again in 2020.

Speaking with Recode‘s Kara Swisher on Friday night during a Q&A session, Clinton stated that while she doesn’t really want to have to run again, she would still like to be president, according to The Hill.

Clinton already ran against Barrack Obama in the 2008 primaries to become the Democratic party’s presidential candidate, and then won her party’s vote in 2016 before losing the presidential run to Republican Donald Trump.

Although Clinton initially stated after the polls closed in November 2016 that she wouldn’t be running again, it seems as though it may still be a possibility for her in 2020. Even so, she stated during the Q&A that she wouldn’t be making a final decision on another run at the White House until after the midterms next week.

She also stated that the next president, who she hopes will be a Democrat, will be left with “so much work to be done.”

“The work would be work that I feel very well prepared for having been in the Senate for eight years, having been a diplomat in the State Department,” she said.

Since her presidential campaign, Clinton has released a book called What Happened, which both described her campaign and the aftermath as President Donald Trump took office. She was also vocal in her criticism of him and his administration and the decisions that have been made for the country since last year January.

Clinton has recently been campaigning for Democratic candidates across the country ahead of the midterms, and recently announced she and husband, former President Bill Clinton, will be touring 13 cities across the country next year, where they will be talking politics and current events.

Longtime Clinton aide Philippe Reines earlier this month made a statement about the possibility of a Clinton presidential campaign again in 2020.

“It’s curious why Hillary Clinton’s name isn’t in the mix—either conversationally or in formal polling—as a 2020 candidate. She’s younger than Donald Trump by a year. She’s younger than Joe Biden by four years. Is it that she’s run before? This would be Bernie Sanders’s second time, and Biden’s third time. Is it lack of support? She had 65 million people vote for her.”

He also added the chances of her running are “somewhere between highly unlikely and zero, but it’s not zero.”