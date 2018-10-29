Sommer Ray Strikes A Sexy Pose & Showcases Curves At The Beach

Instagram star Sommer Ray shared a photo of herself hanging out at the beach, and it’s got fans going wild. In the picture, Sommer struck a sexy pose in the sand as she looked up at the camera from behind some pink sunglasses. She appeared to wear a pink bikini top and a white swimsuit with the top pulled down. Sommer also wore a ton of rings, including one on every finger except her pinky. She also accessorized with bracelets, a necklace, and some earrings.

Ray captioned the post, “she’s an old soul with young eyes, vintage heart and a beautiful mind.” This is a poem by Nicole Lyons, but also goes well with the photo.

The model has an interesting background as a body-builder in her teens. Perhaps as a nod to that industry, she looked oiled up. Fans let her know that she looked “cute,” “stunning,” and “so beautiful.” Others let her know that they liked her sunglasses.

Los Angeles-based photographer LKB Photography was also credited for the image. There’s not much information available about the photographer, however her portfolio online is filled with images of models wearing lingerie, along with other photos that are censored for the web.

In an interview with Life & Style Magazine, the model opened up about her upbringing. And it turns out that she’s no city girl.

“I grew up on a ranch in Colorado, 40 acres, we had like 30 horses because my mom also had a boarding facility, plus chickens and goats, and I did the rodeo stuff.”

Sommer also credited the way she was raised into shaping her into the down-to-earth person that she is today.

“I was homeschooled until I was 14. I think it all sculpted the person I am today, I’m not materialistic, I don’t need name brands, I grew up with animals and nature. I know real values. My whole life I was like ‘I can’t wait to get out of here, this is disgusting,’ but once you get away from it, it’s like ‘oh god, get me back!'”

Writing off name brands is pretty interesting for a model, considering they are often ambassadors to different companies. But Sommer’s no ordinary model. She started off as a bodybuilder in her teens, taking after her parents who are both professionals in the field.

In addition to sharing the sultry beach snap, Ray has also shared photos of herself doing regular things, like hanging out at a candy store and pumping gas.