Rita Ora Announces Australian Tour For 2019

British singer Rita Ora has announced that she will be making a major trip Down Under in 2019.

According to Music Feeds, Ora will be making the rounds Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth in early March next year, as part of her promotions for her new album Phoenix, with is being released on November 23. The 27-year-old will start in Melbourne on March 1 at the Palais Theatre, move on to Sydney on March 2 at Big Top @ Luna Park, take a short break before appearing in Brisbane at the Eatons Hill Hotel on March 5, and then finishing up at Metro City in Perth on March 7. While the first three shows have been classified as “all ages,” her Perth show is marked as “18+.”

Ora will bring along with her hits from Phoenix, including the likes of ‘Let You Love Me’, ‘Girls’, ‘Anywhere’ and ‘Your Song’, as well as some of her older popular hits like ‘R.I.P’, ‘For You’ and ‘Doing It’.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 am AEDT on Friday, November 2. Ora last visited Australia in 2013 on a quick stopover as part of her Radioactive tour.

Ora has become one of the most prominent female pop stars in the past few years, with hits like ‘For You’ that featured in the movie Fifty Shades Freed, a collaboration with Charli XCX for ‘Doing It’, and the Drake-penned hit ‘R.I.P’ all making her a superstar in the industry.

It’s not over yet. Keep an ???? out for BIG news coming tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/QQ2I8V3Vyu — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) October 28, 2018

Phoenix is Ora’s first studio album since 2012, when she released her now-Platinum selling self-titled album Ora. This new album also features a number of other top artists, including collaborations with Rudimental, Avicii, Cashmere Cat, Ed Sheeran, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, Cardi B, and Liam Payne, according to Out In Perth.

Aside from her stops in Australia, her world tour will see her travel through Europe and Asia.

A first full tour of Australia is not the only major development on the singer’s calendar either. Ora will also be performing in Manila in the Philippines for the first time ever in March 2019, according to ABS CBN News. That will be on March 10 at the New Frontier Theater, after her final Australian concert in Perth.

Ora has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages so far during her career, including at the White House and in Vatican City. She has also appeared on a number of popular talk shows, including the Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!