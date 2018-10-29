Khloe Kardashian Too Scared To Admit Relationship With Tristan Thompson Is Over, Per ‘Life & Style’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has reportedly been on the rocks for months. The couple, who are currently living on opposite sides of the country, is rumored to be headed for a split, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly doesn’t want to admit the relationship is over.

According to a recent report by Life & Style magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship may soon be coming to an end. The couple, who share one daughter together, True Thompson, is rumored to be on the verge of a split, and the NBA star’s cheating scandal is likely to blame.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and a video of the basketball player with multiple other women surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant with baby True at the time and gave birth to the little girl just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

However, Khloe decided to stand by her man and stay with Tristan in Cleveland until the end of the NBA season. Once the season was over, Kardashian and Thompson moved back to L.A. together to live in the reality star’s Calabasas mansion, where they spent the entire summer together and were spotted showing off PDA, hitting the town, and even taking little True on a family vacation.

Sadly, it seems that something may have changed between the couple, and sources claim that Khloe Kardashian knows her relationship with Tristan Thompson is nearing its end.

“Khloe has known for a long time that it’s over with Tristan, but she was too afraid to admit it because she didn’t want to face being a single mom and lose the family life she’s always yearned for,” an insider told In Touch Weekly.

The source went on to add that Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, is advising her to hire the best lawyer in hopes of getting custody of baby True before officially pulling the plug on the relationship with Tristan.

“She’s told Khloé they’ll hire the best lawyers and spend however much money is necessary to ensure she wins this battle. Kris wants dirt on Tristan so the courts will see he isn’t fit to have joint custody and that True is better off being with Khloé full-time,” the source stated.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!