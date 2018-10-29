NFL Trade Rumors: New England Patriots Seeking ‘Premium’ Receiver, Demaryius Thomas Could Be Top Target

The Patriots are looking to make more moves before the trade deadline this week.

The New England Patriots are not done making big moves, with rumors that the team is seeking a “premium” wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline — which could mean Demaryius Thomas.

The Patriots already swung one of the biggest trades of the NFL season by acquiring wide receiver Josh Gordon from the Cleveland Browns. That move has paid off so far as the oft-troubled receiver already has 224 yards in four weeks with the Patriots and has emerged as one of the team’s best playmakers. However, as Fox Sports is reporting, the Patriots are still looking to add to their receiving corps.

Jay Glazer noted that the Patriots are seeking a “premium” wide receiver and would be willing to part with high draft picks to land one. That would seem to be the going price, as the Dallas Cowboys just gave a first-round draft pick to the Oakland Raiders for Amari Cooper.

Many have identified Demaryius Thomas as the potential target of the New England Patriots, and MassLive mentioned a few other receivers who could be on the trade block as the deadline approaches this week.

“Among the rumored candidates a Denver’s Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, and Tampa’s DeSean Jackson. Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald is also considered a possible trade target. He’s been linked to New England previously.”

The aggressive moves show that the New England Patriots may be ready to go all-in on a final push for a title (or titles) in the final year (or years) of Tom Brady’s career. The team has shown an increasing willingness to part with draft picks in trades, keeping an eye on the present rather than trying to build for the future.

According to @MikeGiardi, the #Patriots might be in the market to acquire Demaryius Thomas before Tuesday’s trade deadline. #Broncos https://t.co/nxmWUU7fsM — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 28, 2018

.@JayGlazer is hearing that this trade deadline is going to be WILD. He's got everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's deadline ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qjE9RAFrOk — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 28, 2018

The Patriots could be looking to boost the other side of the ball as well, NFL trade rumors indicate. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that the Patriots are discussing potential offers for Browns linebacker Jamie Collins. The Patriots sent Collins to the Browns back in 2016, and Bill Belichick has often shown a tendency to bring back former players. Landing Collins would also help the Patriots bolster their lack of depth in the linebacker corps.

It was not clear what the New England Patriots may be prepared to offer to the Cleveland Browns to land Collins, or whether the Browns would be willing to part with him. It was also unclear how far the team could be in trade talks with any of the potential partners in landing the “premium” wide receiver.