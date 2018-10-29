WWE News: Full Recap, Results From ‘Evolution’ – New Champion Crowned At First-Ever All Women’s Pay-Per-View

The first-ever PPV of its kind is in the books, and it truly was history in the making.

On Sunday night, WWE made history by presenting the first-ever all women’s pay-per-view in history with Evolution. The event consisted of matches that only had female superstars in them, and there was even one new champion crowned on the night. Titles were on the line, they were all looking to show the world what they could do, and it’s time to see all the results in a full recap of Evolution.

The event was a fun one with a big-time feel to it, and that came off from the start as the lighting was low around the arena and bright in the ring. Making sure that the fans in attendance saw Evolution started off right, Mickie James and Alicia Fox were in the first match against the legendary team of Trish Stratus and Lita.

As reported by Inquisitr, Alexa Bliss was set to team with James, but she was taken off the PPV late this week due to a concussion. It was a late scratch, and it was obvious that WWE was hoping Bliss would be cleared, but it never happened.

The official website of WWE recapped all the action which ended with Trish Stratus delivering a Chick Kick to her old nemesis Mickie James for the pinfall and the win.

From there, numerous titles were on the line and the only one that changed hand was the NXT Women’s Championship. Kairi Sane put up a good fight in an incredibly awesome match, but she simply couldn’t stop Shayna Baszler’s strength and talent as she regained the title.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair battled it out in a brutal “Last Woman Standing Match” which saw the Irish Lass-Kicker retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship. The ending came when Lynch powerbombed Flair off of the top rope and through a table which was set up on the floor outside the ring.

In the main event, Ronda Rousey defeated Nikki Bella to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. The majority of social media believes that Lynch/Flair or perhaps Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai in the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic should have been in the main event instead.

Here are all the results from tonight’s WWE Evolution:

Trish Stratus & Lita defeated Mickie James & Alicia Fox

Nia Jax won a 20-woman battle royal

Toni Storm defeated Io Shirai in the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic

Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Natalya defeated The Riott Squad

NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair

Raw Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey defeated Nikki Bella

It was the first time ever that there WWE presented an all women’s pay-per-view, and it likely won’t be the last. There were some very good matches on the card which ended up paying off in the long run. Evolution was a true success and something that is bound to be repeated each year, but one has to wonder if those rumored Women’s Tag Team Titles will ever become a reality.