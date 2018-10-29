Reality Star Jemma Lucy Shows Off Her Peachy Posterior As She Dresses Up As Xtina For Halloween

Jemma Lucy recreated Christina Aguilera's iconic look from the music video 'Dirrty.'

Reality star Jemma Lucy turned a lot of heads recently as she recreated Christina Aguilera’s famous look from the music video ‘Dirrty’.

She wore a red-striped bikini top and paired it with red and black trousers with a thong cut. The racy outfit allowed Lucy to show off ample assets and exude some sex appeal. The former Celebrity Big Brother star also wore a blond wig with black streaks and plait detailing to pull a perfect Christina Aguilera look, per the Daily Mail.

After dressing up as Xtina, Lucy posted two videos of herself on Instagram, where she focused on her barely-there outfit as well as her assets, garnering plenty of likes and comments from her Instagram followers. To add to the overall “dirrty” aura to her looks, she also played the song in the video’s background.

“I always wanted to be @xtina in the dirrty video and today I am,” she captioned the videos.

Fans appreciated the effort she took to replicate Xtina’s iconic look and praised her for her sexiness.

“I think you look absolutely incredible,” wrote one fan.

“[sic] OMG, do it???? like legit you’re so hot you’d pull it off so well” commented another.

While most people praised Lucy for her Halloween look, many followers also left harsh comments on the size of her breasts and bum, calling it fake.

The 30-year-old star got three Brazilian bum lifts and a boob job to enhance her looks and the racy outfit certainly helped her flaunt her surgically-enhanced assets.

In an interview with Sun Online shortly after getting her second bum lift, she said that she is “obsessed with the bum thing” and wanted more surgery.

She also confessed in the interview that “she wants a rear to keep up with the Kardashians and said that Khloe is her ‘bumspiration.'”

“My bumspiration is Khloe Kardashian – I love her bum, and it goes with her size. But Kim’s legs are too small for her a**e. I’ve literally studied everyone’s a***s. I have become a bit obsessed with it.”

Jemma also added that her surgeries keep bringing her under constant public scrutiny but she said that she is comfortable with her looks.

Her surgeries, however, came with a price tag as she had to endure a lot of pain to get her bum lifts.

“When you wake up you are in a pool of blood. It looked like I had been stabbed – and I had been stabbed because the lipo. It’s quite invasive as they prod around your body,” she said.