Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Pack On The PDA During Lunch Date

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seemingly spent a fun filled weekend together. The A-list couple were spotted out having all kinds of fun over the weekend, and paparazzi caught most of the pair’s activities.

According to a recent report by Just Jared, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were seen hitting the gym on Friday afternoon in Westwood, California. The couple, who are both in great shape, make no secret about the fact that they’re gym rats, who love to work out and show off their toned bodies.

J-Lo showed off her super toned abs by wearing a yellow cropped top hoodie, which offered a peek at her sports bra underneath. She also wore a pair of leggings that matched her bra, and styled her hair in a top knot in order to keep it out of her face for the workout. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, A-Rod donned a pair of dark blue Adidas track pants with white stripes down the side and a blue jacket. He also sported a pair of sunglasses and dark green Nike sneakers.

After the couple hit the gym, they arrived at Noah’s Bagels to share a romantic lunch date. The couple were photographed sitting at their table and packing on the PDA. They shared a sweet kiss while dining together, as they relaxed after their workout.

Later that day, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attended the World Series game between the L.A. Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, J-Lo recently went through a period of time when she had baby fever after seeing A-Rod with his children on Father’s Day over the summer.

“During Father’s Day she saw a certain side of Alex that impressed her, and seeing all along the father that Alex is has her thinking about maybe trying for one more with Alex,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

However, Lopez reportedly quickly moved on from the feelings and decided that the most important next step in their relationship should be marriage.

“After a little more thinking, she’s realizing what they have together already is great, and she would be just as happy with the family she has now. She is actually mostly looking forward to making Alex her future husband instead of her future baby daddy. That is her priority moving forward,” the source added.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have not commented on any of the recent engagement rumors, but fans are wondering if they’ll be walking down the aisle in the near future.