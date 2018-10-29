Joe Jonas Dresses Up As Sansa Stark For Halloween

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been together for a little over two years, and what better way to show commitment than to dress up as your significant other’s TV character? At least that’s what it looks like for these two. The Jonas brother went all out this Halloween by dressing as fiancée Sophie Turner’s iconic Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark.

The engaged couple were out for Kate Hudson’s exclusive Halloween event, which was presented by Amazon, and held in Hollywood Hills, according to E! News.

Jonas took to Instagram to share a few photos of his epic costume with the caption, “Another Saturday Nite,” along with an emoji of a jack-o’-lantern. Jonas can be seen wearing a long velvet-looking turquoise dress with gold trimmings around the chest and sleeves, along with a bright red wig parted down the middle to perfectly complete the costume. He even went as far as stuffing his chest area to give off the impression he had breasts.

Meanwhile, his lady kept it more relaxed. Turner gave off major Dumbo vibes, wearing a furry onesie with elephant ears and trunk.

Also at the event were Jessica Alba, Olivia Munn, Sarah Silverman, newlyweds Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, as well as Mexican actress and singer Eiza González, who was also in the Instagram snap.

Earlier this month, many believed Jonas would make an appearance on the HBO hit series but he was quick to dismiss those rumors, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen. That would have been amazing. I would have loved it,” he said.

Jonas and Turner have been engaged for over a year but there have been no signs of an upcoming wedding ceremony. W Magazine speculates the couple could be waiting until the hype surrounding Turner’s role on Game of Thrones has died down since it was confirmed that the series will end after its eighth season.

On the other hand, little brother Nick and his fiancé Priyanka Chopra seem to be moving at a much faster pace. A report from US Weekly says the couple may tie the knot before the end of the year.

“The wedding is happening in India in December,” a source told the publication.

While this is still unconfirmed, it seems likely as Chopra just had her bridal shower on October 28, at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York City.