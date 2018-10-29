NBA Rumors: Former Lakers Trainer Explains Why Michael Jordan Isn’t The Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time

As of now, there is still an ongoing debate on who is the Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time. In most conversations, three NBA players are frequently mentioned – Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. All of those players have made a huge impact in their respective eras, but when it comes to being considered as the G.O.A.T., most NBA fans believe the number of NBA championship titles must be the basis.

In this case, Michael Jordan has the edge over Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. In his 15 seasons in the NBA, Jordan won six NBA championship titles, while Bryant retired with five and James is still trying to earn his fourth. However, former Los Angeles Lakers trainer Gary Vitti believes Jordan shouldn’t be considered as the Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time.

Gary Vitti recently spoke with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on the Scoop B Radio Podcast where he explained why Michael Jordan does not deserve to be called the G.O.A.T.

“I love Michael and respect him but I am not sure Michael changed the game as much as the game changed which allowed Michael to be Michael,” Vitti said, via Scoop B. “So when Michael got his first ring in ’91 and the 5 that came after it, there wasn’t anybody left. The Lakers were done because Kareem had retired and then Magic [Johnson] came up O positive for HIV in ’91. So he wasn’t challenged again by the great Laker team, the ones that because Kareem had already retired before ’91, so he wasn’t part of that series against I don’t know what they would have done.”

Unlike Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, Michael Jordan has a flawless NBA Finals record. In his six appearances in the NBA Finals, Jordan and the Chicago Bulls easily defeated Western Conference teams like the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, and the then-Seattle Supersonics.

Former Lakers trainer Gary Vitti believes that Jordan never played against championship caliber teams in the years he dominated the league. During his era, the Lakers no longer had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, while Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons “got old” and “were done.”

If there is one NBA player who truly deserves the title as the Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time, Vitti said it is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. With all the things he accomplished in his career, Vitti believes no one has come close to the Lakers legend. Vitti went as far as saying that Abdul-Jabbar is the greatest athlete to ever walk on the planet.