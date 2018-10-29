Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams Get Into Halloween Spirit With Hilarious Costume

Did Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend Wells Adams just win Halloween?

Just like everyone else, the famous couple got into the holiday spirit the weekend before Halloween, dressing up in an incredibly clever costume. Earlier today, Hyland took to her Instagram account to share her very creative couples costume that she wore with Wells. In the photo, the two look as happy as can be as they pose for a photo in front of a step and repeat.

Hyland dressed up in black leggings and a long sleeved black tee with a taco costume on top, complete with lettuce, cheese, and tomato. Of course, she also wore the taco shell on her back and the shirt of the taco was red, indicating that it was likely a beef taco that she dressed up as. To complete her look, the 27-year-old sported a short blonde wig as well as red lipstick.

To her left appears Adams who dressed the part of Belle from Beauty and the Beast. The former Bachelorette star sports a silky yellow dress along with a wig that has long, brown hair. Minus the chest hair showing in the dress, Adams actually makes a pretty convincing Disney princess.

Of course, when you put the two costumes together you get Taco Belle, which is pretty genius for a couple’s costume. So far, the pair has earned a lot of attention for their costume. Within just an hour of the post going live on Hyland’s account, her nearly 6 million followers have given her a ton of accolades with over 135,000 likes in addition to 1,000 comments and growing.

While some fans were quick to gush over how adorable the pair is together, countless other fans gave Wells and Sarah props for coming up with such a clever costume.

“This is the best. You guys are the best.”

“Omg I love this!!!! So unique and awesome!!! #couplesgoals,” another fan chimed in.

“You two are officially my favorite couple! The best pun costume ever, hands down,” one more wrote.

And aside from having fun with her personal life, Hyland is also busy with her professional life. As fans of the hit show Modern Family know, this is the last season of the series and Sarah recently revealed that there are some more shocking things to come this season. As the Inquisitr recently reported, the actress dished that there are a few other things coming up with her character, Haley Dunphy, that may throw fans for a loop.

“It was a shock, that’s for sure… there’s a lot happening with Haley, but I can’t say,” she shared.

Fans will just have to tune in to Modern Family to see how the series pans out.