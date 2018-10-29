Anthony Scaramucci Says Trump ‘Clearly Not A Nationalist,’ Just Says That ‘Because He Likes Riling People Up’

In a Sunday interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accused the media of failing to understand what President Trump is doing, Raw Story reports.

Notably, Scaramucci addressed Trump’s recent comments when the president proudly proclaimed: “I am a nationalist.”

As RealClearPolitics reported, President Donald Trump recently declared himself a nationalist, repeating the claim a number of times, and denouncing negative connotations that the term carries.

But, according to Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s remarks are not to be taken seriously.

“He’s clearly not a nationalist. He’s saying that at these rallies because he likes riling people up on the left, and he likes riling up his detractors.”

After being pressed on the issue, Scaramucci underlined once again that no one really understands President Trump — except Trump — and then went off on a tangent and started talking about the Democratic Party’s voter base.

After being reminded that Adolf Hitler called himself a nationalist, Scaramucci replied: “Socialism has ties to Hitler.”

The former White House communications director then went on to explain that by declaring himself a nationalist, President Trump actually wanted to address the issues ordinary Americans are facing.

“You know, the president is basically trying to say that he’s putting a group of people that have basically been in a vacuum in our society as it relates to the elites in society, he’s putting them on the front burner,” Scaramucci explained.

By saying that he is a nationalist, according to Scaramucci, President Trump is actually “getting the elites upset,” and that is why the media does not like him.

This is not the first time for the ex-communications director to echo the alleged anti-elitist sentiment that was a core aspect of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign message.

WATCH:@kasie: Does Trump not bear responsibility as the leader of the country?@Scaramucci: Well yes, the answer is yes to that. He's clearly not a nationalist. He's saying that at these rallies because he likes riling people up on the left… pic.twitter.com/klhVJxqma6 — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) October 28, 2018

In July, 2017, Scaramucci accused a BBC reporter of being elitist, arguing that President Trump is disrupting the elite — and the middle class — which is why they are against him.

Trump, who now claims to be a nationalist, has gone back and forth between admiring, and expressing disdain for the so-called elite.

As the Independent reported, at a June rally, President Trump questioned why he is not considered to be part of the elite, claiming to have more money and bigger apartments than those who are actually thought to be in the top 1 percent.

A few fundamental disagreements between President Trump and his ex-communications director appear to exist. Unlike Scaramucci, Trump has embraced the nationalist label.