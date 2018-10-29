Olivia Culpo Posts Instagram Video In Very Skimpy Bikini To Celebrate Photo Shoot In Australia

Olivia Culpo is happy to be Down Under, and her Instagram followers are very happy to see the model celebrate her arrival by sharing a video wearing a very skimpy and revealing bikini.

The model took to Instagram on Sunday to post a video of herself preparing for a photo shoot in Australia while wearing a teeny bikini. As Olivia noted, it had been a long journey to reach Australia and she was left pretty jet lagged from the journey.

“I made it,” Olivia said as she emerged from a rack of swimwear. “I don’t know what day it is and I don’t know what time it is, but I’m here in Australia for Sports Illustrated!”

Culpo had teased the arrival in her Instagram Story earlier in the day, showing her on a plane and asking fans to guess where she was headed.

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise to her Instagram followers that Culpo may be a bit worn out from the journey. She has criss-crossed the globe in recent weeks attending to her duties as possibly the most popular bikini model on the planet. Earlier this month, she spent several days in Las Vegas for the JBL Fest, a three-day celebration of style. The event, though only in its second year, had some serious star power with appearances from a number of the world’s top models and performances by Ellie Goulding and Pitbull.

Judging by her Instagram page, Olivia Culpo is jetting off to tropical locales just about every week for photo shoots, though Australia is a little father than most. Before traveling to Las Vegas she was in South Beach, taking in the sun with boyfriend Danny Amendola. And afterward she shared a video from Paris.

And in-between it all, she took some time to hit up a pumpkin patch and find a pretty good sized one to celebrate Halloween.

But the trip to Australia seemed to have special meaning for Olivia Culpo, who said in the caption for her Instagram video that the Sports Illustrated shoot was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I have been dreaming about this moment for my entire life,” she wrote.

It’s not clear when fans will get to see the final product from the beaches of Southern Australia, but they can keep an eye on Olivia Culpo’s Instagram page to see if she gives any preview of the pictures in the very skimpy bikini.