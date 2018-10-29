Lady Gaga & Fiancé Christian Carino Planning Magical Winter Wedding, Per ‘Life & Style’

Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Christian Carino, are reportedly planning a lavish and magical wedding this winter. The A Star is Born actress reportedly wants to have a winter wonderland theme for her upcoming wedding, and her boyfriend is all too eager to please her.

According to a recent report by Life & Style magazine, Lady Gaga is ready to tie the knot with Christian Carino. The pair has allegedly been planning their dream nuptials for a while now, and can’t wait to walk down the aisle together.

“Gaga wants a magical winter wonderland wedding. And, of course, Christian is happy to help make that dream come true,” an insider revealed.

The source goes on to say that everything will be white, including Carino’s tuxedo, the flowers, and all of the decorations will be pure white like the winter snow, which the singer/actress plans to manufacture in order for her big day.

Meanwhile, the guest list will including many Hollywood A-listers including, Gaga’s A Star is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper, who was said to be “surprised but happy” for the singer about her upcoming wedding day. Beyoncé, Julia Roberts, Elton John, and “many more” will be invited to the ceremony, and it could end up being the celebrity wedding of the year.

It seems that Lady Gaga’s wedding day will be as extravagant as her engagement ring from Christian Carino. The ring is said to be 11-13 carats and includes a pink stone, either a diamond or sapphire, which is surrounded by 12 diamonds with a gold band.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gaga is coming off the success of A Star Is Born. The movie has made an impact with fans all over the globe, and recently the soundtrack hit number one on the charts.

Bradley Cooper recently revealed while doing press for the movie, that he “fell in love” with the singer’s face and eyes while filming. He also admitted that they bonded over food and their families while on set.

“I remember when we first met, after 10 minutes we were eating homemade food that she cooked – I love to eat – and that was actually a huge bond that we both came from East Coast Italian-American families. So we had a real synchronicity on that level from our upbringing,” Cooper stated.

Currently, Lady Gaga and Christian Carino have stayed mum on their wedding plans, and have not confirmed any reports about planning a winter ceremony.