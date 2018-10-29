Teyana Taylor Stuns In Skimpy ‘Mortal Kombat’ Costume

This week, social media has been flooded with celebrities celebrating Halloween in their fancy costumes. On October 27, musical sensation Teyana Taylor reminded everyone she still has a killer body when she took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in her Mortal Kombat-inspired costume.

Tayler opted to dress as Kitana, one of the few female Mortal Kombat characters.

The Kitana character made her first appearance in the Mortal Kombat sequel, Mortal Kombat II, which was released in 1993. Lady Kitana was created with her sister Mileena, the sisters are almost identical and could only be distinguished by the color of their outfits. Mileena dresses in purple while Kitana dons blue. The simple color swap is similar to the way gamers are able to tell Mortal Kombat ninjas Scorpion and Sub-Zero apart.

Like Lady Kitana, Taylor stunned in a blue crop top, with lace running across her cleavage, and a matching skirt with a high slit going all the way up to her hip. The star paired her outfit with knee-high boots. She also stayed true to the video game by wearing the character’s mask and holding Kitana’s signature flying blade weapon.

Taylor’s outfit perfectly complemented her figure, as her abs and toned thighs were on full display.

Teyana Taylor has always had an amazing body, but unlike many celebrities, she doesn’t confine herself to a strict routine or diet. While talking to The Cut, she said she doesn’t even know what wellness is.

“Wellness sounds like some healthy sh*t. I eat any and everything. A person who doesn’t know me would be like, [Valley Girl voice] “Oh my god, that’s so bad for you!” So I don’t know what wellness is and I ain’t getting in the middle of it.”

But when it comes sweating, dancing is her preferred form of fitness.

“I dance. I have a dance fitness program called Fade2Fit, where we do live videos of us dancing. We combine dancing and exercise to make it fun and release pressure. You’ll see results in a week. I do it every day, and I have to choreograph it every day. I haven’t had any complaints yet, so I’m happy about that,” she said.

Taylor says she generally finds it difficult to get the recommended vegetable intake because she doesn’t enjoy eating her veggies. Instead, she opts for smoothies filled with fruits and vegetables to get what she needs. The singer is all about the junk food though, she listed her favorites as Skittles, powdered donuts by Hostess, Honey Buns by Little Debbie, Hot Cheetos, and golden Oreos.