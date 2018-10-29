Reese Witherspoon Posts Hilarious Riddle On Instagram, Fans Immediately Crack Up

The popular actress clearly enjoys pumpkin season, and it's apparently a 'gourd' day for humor.

Reese Witherspoon shared a picture on her Instagram account Sunday that shows her giggling while sitting among huge orange pumpkins and bales of hay. The fun-loving Reese captioned the pic with a riddle aimed at her 14.9 million followers.

“Ok… #RiddleMeThis : What’s a pumpkin’s favorite sport? Think about it.. #PumpkinSeason.”

The “candy corny” post has already elicited over 849 comments in three hours with people either trying to answer the riddle, or simply nailing the answer to the riddle. Many of her fans additionally posted a few of their own riddles, jokes and “seedy” comments back at the Legally Blonde actress.

A large amount of her followers guessed the answer correctly, with each commenting “Squash.” Other users guessed “boo-ling” and “Punkin Chunkin.”

The answers were close; however, the main consensus among her followers was that the answer was Squash. On the other hand, who really knows what sport pumpkins consider their favorite.

Reese, herself, finally let her fans in on the answer to the riddle.

“@reesewitherspoon Cut it out (get it), squash!????????????????”

A few of Reese Witherspoon’s fans fired riddles and jokes back at her.

“Why were the 2 pumpkins so close?…They had deep roots.” “What’s a ghost favorite workout??? The deadlift????????'”

Other fans commented that they enjoyed the pumpkin season picture the star shared, and comments ranged from loving the ruffled blue and white sweater, to some wishing the Home Again star Happy Halloween.

October has been a busy month for the talented celebrity, and according to the GeorgeTowner, Witherspoon just wrapped up a multiple city tour in Washington, D.C. at the Anthem in the waterfront Wharf development on October 26. Reese is promoting her first book she released in September titled, Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love and Baking Biscuits.

The book is Lousiana native Reese Witherspoon’s ode to growing up in the South, and it is filled with family pictures and southern recipes. The 42-year-old actress has other projects in the works, and she’ll be joining Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston in an upcoming Apple morning-show drama.

The previous week, Reese Witherspoon found time to relax and spend time with her lookalike daughter, Ava, on October 22 at a gala held in support of local arts organization the L.A. Dance Project. The next day she celebrated son Deacon’s birthday. She posted a tribute to his 15th birthday on her Instagram account, per People magazine, and the post shows the two standing outside the front door with the family dog and pumpkins at their feet.

“Happy Birthday to my wonderful, creative, kind talented boy @deaconphillippe! Everyday you teach me something new about beats, Fort Nite dances, fantasy football and cool sneakers,” she wrote.

“What a gift to be your mom. I [heart] you, buddy! (P.S. When did you get so tall!?) #Thisis15,” she exclaimed.

Deacon and Ava’s dad is actor Ryan Philippe, with whom Reese Witherspoon was married to from 1999 to 2007. In September, the Big Little Lies star celebrated son Tennessee James’s birthday with her husband, Jim Toth.