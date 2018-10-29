‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe Finds Out A Shocking Secret

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that a shocking secret will soon come to light in Salem, and it will impact the lives of many fan-favorite characters.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will soon see Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) learn a surprising secret when she puts all of the evidence together to find out that the baby that Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) is trying to pass off as her daughter with Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) actually belongs to Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) and Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder).

Chloe, who is Lucas’ girlfriend, will be stunned by the news that Lucas is not the baby girl’s father, and she will be put into an awkward situation. Days of our Lives spoilers for fall sweeps reveal that Chloe will spill the beans to Rex at the worst possible time.

Chloe will reportedly tell Rex that he is the father of the little girl at his big engagement party while his fiancée, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), and it could change everything for the couple, who have been planning a life together, and now they will have to deal with some huge drama right out of the gate.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, this fall will be a dramatic one in Salem. Days of our Lives viewers will see Abigail Devereaux DiMera (Marci Miller) take extreme measures to keep Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) from having her committed to the mental hospital. She will then marry Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) in order to keep her from being committed against her will.

In the latest #DAYS, after hearing Chad wants her committed, Abigail turns to an unlikely ally.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/kVNeP9uIla — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 25, 2018

However, Chad won’t sit by and watch as Abigail and Stefan grow close. He’s worried about the love of his life, and he’ll do whatever it takes to keep her safe, even if he has to team up with his worst enemy, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Ben and Abigail used to be engaged, but his mental illness got the best of him and he shockingly became the necktie killer. Ben killed Serena Mason, Paige Larson, and Will Horton, as well as tormented Abigail so badly that she eventually became delusional and paranoid and ended up in the mental hospital.

Chad and Ben will team up and kidnap Abby in order to keep her away from Stefan. However, things will backfire when Abigail goes into labor and Chad is forced to deliver her baby.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.