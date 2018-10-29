Joy Duggar Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With Family, Friends, And A Pumpkin Pie

Joy Duggar Forsyth turned 21 on October 28. She celebrated this milestone birthday all week long leading up to the actual day. The young mother looks like she had fun with her family, a few friends, and plenty of goodies.

Joy has been posting pictures on her and Austin’s Instagram account the past few days of all the happenings going on. It started out with a few adorable snaps of her baby boy, Gideon, enjoying the fall weather. He is seen smiling and laughing as he poses with a small pumpkin and leaves as a backdrop. In one of them, the 8-month-old Duggar grandson was curious enough to see if he could take a bite out of the pumpkin sitting beside him. Fans were quick to comment on how much he resembles his daddy.

The day after that, Joy’s brothers, Jedidiah and Jeremiah, posed with her in front of Longhorn Steakhouse. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, they took her out for a birthday lunch. She called it a bro date. Gideon also took part in his mom’s early celebration. In addition, Carlin Bates, of the reality series Bringing Up Bates, traveled to be with her friend for her celebration as well. Unfortunately, the comment section took a turn toward Joy being pregnant again. Whether she is or not has yet to be confirmed.

Exciting news: Joy Duggar is courting! Watch a special message from Joy and her special someone! #CountingOnhttps://t.co/Vq6GDvXAdW pic.twitter.com/VyY3jA96fc — TLC Network (@TLC) November 16, 2016

Joy Duggar and her brothers also went out to place their early votes. They showed off their “I voted” stickers. Apparently, the actual party for the birthday girl was held sometime during the week with the Duggar family and a few of her friends coming together. Jill Dillard posted a photo saying that she was glad to help her celebrate the big day. There was lots of food, balloons, and a yummy pumpkin pie with candles on top.

Birthday wishes from the Duggar family were posted on Facebook.

“Happy 21st birthday to our sweet Joy Joy! You truly are a joy and blessing to us all! We have loved watching you grow up over the years and have now become a loving, caring wife and mother! We love you so much and hope you have a great day!”

There may be more birthday love trickling in from her other siblings before the day is done. There is nothing indicated just yet on what Joy is doing on her special day. She could just be spending a nice quiet time with Austin and Gideon, or maybe a few family members were able to visit.