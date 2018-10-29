Rihanna Puts It All On Display In White Lace Lingerie

Rihanna has done just about everything, at least in the realm of the entertainment industry. The Caribbean superstar popped up on everyone’s radar as a singer with her hit single “Pon de Replay,” which made it to the Billboard Hot 100 over a decade ago. Since then, she’s embarked on a journey that has taken her down multiple other entrepreneurial and creative avenues.

She has appeared in Ocean’s 8, alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Anne Hathaway. She has launched a thriving makeup line — and now the multi-hyphenated diva is hoping to conquer the world of underwear with her new line of lingerie. The “Work” singer launched her Savage x Fenty line earlier this year, and is now adding to the collection.

According to Metro, Rihanna has chosen to personally model her new designs. A new promotional shot posted to the line’s dedicated Instagram page shows Rihanna wearing an all white number. The caption notes that the white lace bra is called the “Unlined Geo Mesh Bra,” and the matching panties have been dubbed the “Cheeky in Cherry Blossom.” The star is also wearing a white veil. The brand describes the set as “so lightweight & soft — you won’t wanna take it off.”

Of course, fans were quick to comment on the photo — and on Rihanna’s body. Metro reports one fan as saying, “I am SO HERE for thick riri,” and another as commenting, “OMG her woman body is AMAZING.”

It’s not difficult to see that Rihanna’s body has changed. When asked about her weight gain, she told British Vogue the following.

“I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes,'” she said.

“But, you know, it comes with a price,” she adds. “You want to have a butt, then you have a gut.”

Rihanna’s lingerie line caters to women of all shapes and sizes, and the singer uses models with all different body types in her fashion shows. While talking to Elle, she had this to say.

“I wanted to include every woman. I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture. I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this sh*t. We own this. This is our land because really it is. Women are running the world right now and it’s too bad for men.”

And from the looks of it, she’s been staying true to her word when it comes to Savage x Fenty — representing a multitude of women from all walks of life.