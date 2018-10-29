Demi Moore spoke candidly about her road to recovery during her acceptance speech.

After being named woman of the year during the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House’s 29th Annual Awards Luncheon over the weekend, actress Demi Moore seized an opportunity to give an open and honest speech about her substance abuse recovery.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House, the website boasts of offering a “safe, structured and supportive home-like environment” for women in recovery.

During her acceptance speech, the 55-year-old actress opened up about why the mission of Friendly House really resonated with her. Moreover, she spoke about how she had saved herself from the self-destructive path that was putting her entire career – and her life – at risk.

“I feel like there are defining moments in our lives that shape who we are and the direction we go, and early in my career, I was spiraling down a path of real self-destruction, and no matter what successes I had, I just never felt good enough,” Demi explained during her speech.

Moore added: “I had absolutely no value for myself and this self-destructive path, it really quickly brought me to a real crisis point. It wasn’t clear at the time, maybe it was divine intervention, but two people who I barely knew stepped up and took a stand for me and presented me with an opportunity, which I guess was more like an ultimatum — unless I was dead, I better show up.”

According to Variety, Demi opted not to go so far as to reveal the precise nature of her inner demons. She, however, did address being able to “redirect” her life before her substance abuse problem could destroy everything.

“Clearly they saw more in my [sic] than I saw in myself and I’m so grateful because without that opportunity, without their belief in me, I wouldn’t be standing her [sic] today,” Demi explained — without revealing who the two mysterious individuals that had saved her from herself were.

As People reminds us, Moore has had several stints in rehab for addiction to drugs and alcohol. Six years ago, in January of 2012, Demi collapsed and convulsed at her home in L.A. She was hospitalized, and later went to rehab for her addictions and to help in treating an eating disorder. Prior to her collapse, she had reportedly spent the previous months partying — losing an unhealthy amount of weight in the process.

According to Soleil Moon Frye, Demi was truly inspirational during the acceptance speech that she gave at the luncheon.

“She listens, and she shared so much wisdom, and she’s been in every one of my birthing rooms and helped deliver every one of my babies,” the actress said to reporters as she revealed just how much she loved Demi.

Demi Moore was also very candid about her gratitude for the love and support that her three daughters — Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 24, who she shares with her ex, Bruce Willis — have offered her throughout her journey of recovery.

Demi also took to her new Instagram account very recently to thank her friends and family members for their love and support during her healing process.