Will Ferrell Goes Door To Door Canvassing For Democrat Stacey Abrams In Georgia

Funnyman Will Ferrell has been putting all jokes aside as he hustles to help get the vote out for Democrats ahead of the looming 2018 midterm elections. In his most recent blue wave endeavor, the Saturday Night Live alum traveled to Georgia to encourage young people to get up, get out, and get serious about getting candidate Stacey Abrams elected governor of the Peach State.

On Sunday, October 28, TMZ published a series of social media posts that show a clipboard-wielding Ferrell actively canvassing on Abrams’ behalf. He had reportedly been to Kennesaw State University some days prior, where he handed out stickers, collected signatures, encouraged voter registration and mobilized students to hit the streets to join him in an effort to get folks on the ground together on the same page for the November 6 ballot. Ferrell then hit the trail in a “Stacey Abrams for Governor” t-shirt.

“We are very close to election day and I just want to make sure that everyone knows how important it is for you to get out and vote early – to help canvass for Stacey Abrams. This is a very important election, not only for the future of Georgia but for the future of the whole country,” Ferrell said in a video that was taken on his day of advocacy.

Will Ferrell has arrived in Atlanta to fire up young #GaDems! ???? We’ve got just 11 days to #GetItDone for @staceyabrams, @SarahRiggsAmico and Dems across the state. Sign up for a volunteer shift, and together WE will #TurnGaBlue➡️https://t.co/ncHl5WVslH pic.twitter.com/62JO9Perqk — Georgia Democrat (@GeorgiaDemocrat) October 26, 2018

The official Georgia Democrat Twitter page would tweet the recording out along with a snippet of a crowd of students chanting “I believe that we will win” as they surround the famed comedic actor.

“We need Stacey Abrams, as the governor of Georgia, to continue this economic growth that we’ve been on – to continue growth, in terms of university support, to bring back Medicaid to the state – all of these various areas that affect you, the younger voter. And, with your help you can win this election,” Ferrell continued on to say.

Hours prior to him being welcomed by Kennesaw State Ferrell was invited on to the Frank and Wanda In The Morning radio show to tell the people of Atlanta why he is supporting Abrams.

Will Ferrell was canvassing door to door for @staceyabrams in Georgia -awesome pic.twitter.com/nW9S1NLOzH — laney (@misslaneym) October 28, 2018

Ferrell was joined by his wife, Viveca Paulin, at each activity. Paulin had previously made their plans to motivate the vote against Abrams’ Republican challenger Brian Kemp known to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We keep asking ourselves, how can we help? What can we do locally being in California? Should we be knocking on doors?” she reportedly told the publication during the Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden earlier this month. “So we’re going to go knock on doors for Stacey Abrams. You never know in Hollywood if it helps or hurts, but we’re trying to get out the vote and drive people to the polls,” she said.

The Ferrells join Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and numerous other entertainers who’ve gone public with their support of Abrams.