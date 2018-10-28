Brazil: Far-Right Jair Bolsonaro Wins Presidency

Brazilian far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro has won the presidency, the Associated Press reports.

This was announced by Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

More than 96 percent of the votes have been counted, and according to Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal 55,5 percent of Brazilians voted for Bolsonaro. His opponent, Fernando Haddad of the Workers’ Party, received only 44,5 percent of votes.

“It’s done,” Pulitzer-prize winning American journalist living in Brazil, Glenn Greenwald, tweeted.

In the context of Greenwald’s previous work – the journalist has extensively covered Bolsonaro’s disturbing ascendance – the tweet reads like an admission of defeat.

Condensing Bolsonaro’s extreme views in a brief news story is a sisyphean task, but luckily, moments after the final exit poll came out, Greenwald’s The Intercept published an extensive report urging readers to read the next Brazilian president’s extreme positions, in his own words.

A racist, homophobic, xenophobic, sexist admirer of dictatorship, proponent of torture and extrajudicial police killings, Jair Bolsonaro has made a number of beyond-outrageous statements over the years.

“I am in favor of a dictatorship, a regime of exception,” he once said.

“I’m a rapist now. I would never rape you, because you do not deserve it… sl*t!” he told a congresswoman in 2003.

“If your son starts acting a little gay, hit him with some leather, and he’ll change his behavior,” is the advice Jair Bolsonaro gave to Brazilian parents.

For Brazil to prosper, the country’s government has to do what the military dictatorship did not succeed in, according to Bolsonaro.

“Through the vote you will not change anything in this country, nothing, absolutely nothing! It will only change, unfortunately, when, one day, we start a civil war here and do the work that the military regime did not do. Killing some 30,000… not kicking them out, killing! If some innocent people are going to die, fine, in any war innocents die.”

Former President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – a clear favorite in the polls – was forced to drop out of the presidential race and sent to prison on a dubious corruption conviction. The Worker’s Party was forced to replace Lula with former Mayor of Sao Paulo Haddad.

A sad day for Brazil and the world: Jair Bolsonaro is elected president of Brazil. Read his extremist, far-right positions in his own words. https://t.co/5ps5iFUapv — Andrew Fishman (@AndrewDFish) October 28, 2018

This helped pave the way for Bolsonaro, but the far-rightist is merely a symptom of a disease that has plagued the fourth largest democracy in the world, according to The Intercept.

Although Western media often refers to Bolsonaro as “Brazil’s Trump,” that is “wildly inaccurate,” according to the publication, for a number of reasons.

Bolsonaro is, in fact, much closer to individuals like Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, and brutal Egyptian dictator Abdel El-Sisi, according to Glenn Greenwald.